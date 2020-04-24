Search

Advanced search

Norfolk & Norwich Festival takes to the airwaves to celebrate everything local

PUBLISHED: 11:25 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 24 April 2020

Norfolk & Norwich Festival does Radio Local will be broadcast every day from May 8-24 and is hosted by comedy duo Hunt & Darton Picture: Norfolk & Norwich Festival

Norfolk & Norwich Festival does Radio Local will be broadcast every day from May 8-24 and is hosted by comedy duo Hunt & Darton Picture: Norfolk & Norwich Festival

Archant

Norfolk & Norwich Festival has announced a new, free, hyper-local project running from May 8-24 – the 17 days across which the festival would have taken place this year.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive, at the launch of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDaniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive, at the launch of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2020 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk & Norwich Festival does Radio Local will be an hour-long live show each day at 3pm on Norwich’s Future Radio and online, hosted by live art collaborators and comedy duo Hunt & Darton. The show will celebrate everything about what it means to be local and will be built with, by and for residents of the county.

Radio Local had originally been part of the 2020 festival line-up, with the pair planning to broadcast from Norwich city centre for 24 hours straight and to work with communities in Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Diss before arriving. Hunt & Darton’s previous work includes their award-winning pop-up installation, the Hunt & Darton Café which has been presented at Tate Britain, Edinburgh Fringe and Latitude Festivals, and three cities in China with the British Council.

From the charmingly mundane to the quite extraordinary to the borderline ridiculous, Norfolk & Norwich Festival does Radio Local is a celebration of community, built with local people over the phone, via Zoom workshops and through online networks. It will respond to people and place, witnessing this unprecedented time and celebrating people’s boredom.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk & Norwich Festival, said: “We were gutted to cancel this year’s festival but we’re committed to doing our bit for the community, and in these difficult times we wanted to make sure we brought the people of Norwich and Norfolk some light cultural relief.

You may also want to watch:

“Radio Local is our chance to celebrate the great work of our local key workers, to connect in a time when we’re distancing, and to think about the things which bind our community together.”

Alongside speaking to artists who had been programmed to present work at the festival, the show will offer survival tactics for isolation, boredom busters, remote food reviews, live reports and audio tours of homes. There will be intergenerational challenges, scavenger hunts and competitions. The deadpan presenting duo will be joined by their guest presenter Victoria Melody featuring the region’s best amateur stand ups to keep audiences laughing.

The show will also feature a legends slot, with the great and good from across the county sharing the tracks of their life, a roster of virtual first dates, agony aunting, Twitter based soap operas, phone ins and more.

Hunt & Darton said: “We feel privileged to have found a way to carry on making work in this adverse time. We are ridiculously excited to still be able make this show with you all, to bring a bit of silliness into our days, show off what Norfolk and Norwich folk have to offer, share our experiences in this bizarre time and to celebrate the amazing work that we all should have been enjoying throughout the festival.”

Norfolk & Norwich Festival does Radio Local is led by trainee staff, who work with the festival on a short-term basis to develop and learn new skills, supporting their professional development. Radio Local is one of several online initiatives the Festival is producing from May-June.

A full programme for Norfolk and Norwich Festival does Radio Local will be announced in due course. The show can be accessed via the festival’s homepage at nnfestival.org.uk or on Future Radio. Highlights will be repeated on BBC Radio Norfolk Monday-Friday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning to road users after ambulance hits herd of deer on A11

The damage done to an ambulance after it crashed into a herd of deer on the A11 at Wymondham. Picture: Karen Taylor

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Livestock market set to re-open after coronavirus closure

Norwich Livestock Market is due to resume trading on May 16 after initially being closed due to coronavirus concerns. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24