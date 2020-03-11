12 blockbusters to be shown at new outdoor cinema festival in Norwich

Forrest Gump and The Goonies are just a couple of the hit films that will be shown at the Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival in Eaton Park

From Forrest Gump to Frozen 2, there is something for everyone at the Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival launching this summer.

The festival has been organised by Pop-Up Pictures who run evening cinema events across East Anglia, including Catton Park in Norwich, each year

The new event will take place in Eaton Park from Friday, August 14 to Sunday, August 16 and will see an LED screen installed so films can be played during the day too.

The blockbusters being shown across the weekend, with the day TBC, have been decided by polls on the Facebook event and there are four separate categories.

For Kids Club, which will run during the Friday and Saturday afternoons, will be Toy Story 4, Abominable, Frozen 2, the 2019 remake of The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and Moana and families will be able to enjoy three films for the price of one and a child up to 15 goes free with a paying adult.

The Kids' Club choices at the Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival

In the evening on both days there will also be one classic movie, either The Rocky Horror Picture Show or Mamma Mia, and this will be followed by a horror which has been revealed as Shaun of the Dead and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

On the Sunday afternoon, there will be a Sunflix and Chill session with family films Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, and hit adventure-comedy The Goonies which will be two for the price of one.

The festival has been created by Pop-Up Pictures who also run evening outdoor screenings in Catton Park and this year's event, which runs from August 27 to 30, features Yesterday, Kevin & Perry Go Large, Dirty Dancing and Rocketman.

Norwich Outdoor Film and Food Festival is launching in Eaton Park with 12 blockbusters

Danny Banthorpe, founder of Pop Up Pictures, said: 'For our screenings at the moment we have a lovely inflatable pop-up screen but we can't start films until 9.30pm sometimes as it is so bright.

'We wanted to do events in the daytime so have sourced an LED screen for the festival and we will also have yummy street food vendors too and a fully stocked bar with prosecco and Pimms on tap.'

Tickets will start at £9.50 for each film, with day, weekend and picnic passes, where attendees can bring their own food, available.

Click attending on the Facebook event for early access on Wednesday, March 18 and tickets will go on general sale on Friday, March 20 from musthavetickets.co.uk