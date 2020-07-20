Search

Innovative new theatre production from Norwich-based company asks: Can We Talk About Love?

PUBLISHED: 15:07 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 20 July 2020

Adina Levay of Concentric Circles (C) Adina Levay

Adina Levay of Concentric Circles (C) Adina Levay

Adina Levay

Can We Talk About Love, at a distance? New online theatre production from Norwich-based company explores how women experience love

Concentric Circles group rehearsal (C) Concentric CirclesConcentric Circles group rehearsal (C) Concentric Circles

A new Norwich-based online theatre project will explore the ways in which women experience love, what it means to be a woman today and gender identity.

Can We Talk About Love from theatre group Concentric Circles is supported by Arts Council England and Norfolk County Council, in partnership with Proscenium, an independent Hungarian theatre company based in Slovakia.

A spokeswoman said: “Against the backdrop of a global pandemic that knows no borders, Can We Talk About Love seeks to create a community of theatre practitioners and audiences, regardless of physical distance and open to all.”

The project will include two productions presented online: the first is a contemporary European text, Illusions by Ivan Viripaev while the second, Contemporary Love Monologues, is an original text co-authored by the public.

You may also want to watch:

Illusions offers audiences an insight into the creative process, via livestreamed open rehearsals and will premiere online on August 1 and feature live discussions with the cast and crew.

A dark comedy about two married couples, Illusions is a story about love, death and our great desire to create narratives that give meaning to our lives.

Ivan Viripaev, Russia’s foremost contemporary playwright, takes the spectators through a hall of mirrors where nothing is quite as it seems.

The production will be performed by an all-female cast of British and Hungarian performers on August 1 at 7pm following a five-week rehearsal period, with weekly public open rehearsals.

Directed by Adina Levay with Lorna Hale from MA Theatre Directing, UEA, as assistant director, the design is by Erika Gadus from Budapest, who works internationally in both film and theatre and the original musical score is by Hungarian composer and singer Klaudia Gardeno.

The performance will be in English and Hungarian with English subtitles and the opening night will be broadcast online as a ticketed event and will then be available to watch between August 1 to 31 at www.concentric-circles.org, where you can also purchase tickets.

