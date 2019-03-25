Search

Stefflon Don leads new names added to Sundown Festival

25 March, 2019 - 17:00
Stefflon Don Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency

Archant

The second wave of acts heading to Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground has been revealed.

Sundown takes place from August 30 to September 1 and acts already announced include BRIT award-winning rapper Tinie Tempah and singer-songwriter Anne-Marie.

Stefflon Don leads the latest additions to the line-up and is an exciting new talent who has been taking the hip-hop world by storm since her song Hurtin’ Me with French Montana in June 2017.

Since then, the Birmingham born MOBO award winner has worked with the likes of Lil Yachty, Jax Jones and Lethal Bizzle and she will perform on the Main Stage on Sunday.

Jaguar, one of the UK’s most exciting DJs, will be joining the Mystree Stage on Saturday and DJ Target, who is part of urban collective Roll Deep, will be hitting the decks at Sundown’s Official Saturday After Party.

READ MORE: Sundown Festival 2019 line-up revealed

Also joining the bill are Alice Chater, Kelvin Jones, Balcony and Shift K3Y.

Joining DJ Zinc, D Double E and Problem Central, new names on the CruCast stage are Skepsis, Darkzy, Bru-C, TS7, Mr Virgo, Lazcru and Window Kid on the Saturday.

Tickets are available now on the Sundown Festival website.

