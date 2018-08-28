Can you dance and sing? A new Great Yarmouth theatre group wants to hear from you

Kirk Wills, Eileen Eastaugh-Mascoll and Briony Thompson plan to start a new theatre company in Great Yarmouth. Archant

A new Great Yarmouth theatre company wants to give everybody the chance to experience the stage.

Kirk Wills and Eileen Eastaugh-Mascoll were performing in ‘9 to 5: the musical’ two years ago when they spoke about setting up such a company in the seaside town.

The pair have since teamed up with Briony Thompson, a dancer.

A fundraising spring concert featuring songs from the stage and screen will be performed on May 18 and 19 at St George’s theatre.

The trio is looking for people with interest in sound and lighting, set building, costume design or props to get involved.

No experience is needed.

The fledgling company will also be holding open auditions on February 10 from 12pm to 3pm in St Georges theatre.

If you are interested, get in touch via the company’s Facebook page, Great Yarmouth Theatre Company, or email greatyarmouthtc@gmail.com