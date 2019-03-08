Free after-dark festival with projections and light sculptures coming to town

A brand new festival of art, light and sound will hit the streets and venues of King's Lynn for one night only later this month.

The event, named 11thour, will bring large-scale projections, light sculptures, street performers, live music, short films, and experimental music performances to the town centre between 6pm and 11pm on Friday, October 11.

The idea for an autumnal night festival was sparked during meetings of King's Lynn creative community at Groundwork, the contemporary art and environment gallery based on Purfleet Street.

Open to all and free to attend, 11thour aims to bring fun, light, music and food to the town centre after dark said organising team member and producer Roy Brooks.

"We recognised both a large but hidden pool of creative talent in the town, and, at the same time, Lynn's rich built heritage," he said.

"We wondered how we could take advantage of these two resources to bring greater appreciation to the town and enrich the cultural experience here."

The organising team members also include Groundwork Gallery owner Veronica Sekules, Helen Herbert of The Guildhall Singers, tech-based artists Pete Cleary and Karen Eng, musician John Kramarchuk, creative technologist Rachel Lawson and filmmaker and musician Gavin Toomey.

The name of the festival signals the pop-up nature of the event: the team has only been working on it for a few weeks over the summer, but hopes that it will become an annual event with more opportunities to get involved in future.

Events will be taking place at venues including the Town Hall, Stories of Lynn, Ferry Lane Social Club, St Nicholas' Chapel, St George's Courtyard, The Guildhall, King's Lynn Minster, Bank House, Hanse House, Groundwork Gallery and the High Street - including Artertons, Ring Associates, and Norbury's.

The festival, which is being funded by Discover King's Lynn (BID), the Creative Community, and the Townscape

Heritage Initiative, and with the support of borough council and the Churches Conservation Trust, put out an open call for submissions from artists, performers and musicians.

Mr Brooks said they had been inundated with many brilliant submissions hailing from King's Lynn, Norwich, Cambridge, London, and even as far afield as Italy.

He said: "We hope that everyone from King's Lynn and beyond will come out for this fun-filled festival and bring the town to life after hours."