Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Free after-dark festival with projections and light sculptures coming to town

PUBLISHED: 14:06 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 03 October 2019

Multi-media indie band Jackdaw with Crowbar who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thour

Multi-media indie band Jackdaw with Crowbar who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thour

Archant

A brand new festival of art, light and sound will hit the streets and venues of King's Lynn for one night only later this month.

An artwork by Italian artist Silvano Tessarollo who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thourAn artwork by Italian artist Silvano Tessarollo who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thour

The event, named 11thour, will bring large-scale projections, light sculptures, street performers, live music, short films, and experimental music performances to the town centre between 6pm and 11pm on Friday, October 11.

The idea for an autumnal night festival was sparked during meetings of King's Lynn creative community at Groundwork, the contemporary art and environment gallery based on Purfleet Street.

Artist Helen Wells who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thourArtist Helen Wells who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thour

Open to all and free to attend, 11thour aims to bring fun, light, music and food to the town centre after dark said organising team member and producer Roy Brooks.

"We recognised both a large but hidden pool of creative talent in the town, and, at the same time, Lynn's rich built heritage," he said.

Sound and light with artist Bill Thompson who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thourSound and light with artist Bill Thompson who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thour

"We wondered how we could take advantage of these two resources to bring greater appreciation to the town and enrich the cultural experience here."

The organising team members also include Groundwork Gallery owner Veronica Sekules, Helen Herbert of The Guildhall Singers, tech-based artists Pete Cleary and Karen Eng, musician John Kramarchuk, creative technologist Rachel Lawson and filmmaker and musician Gavin Toomey.

Musician Bob Collum who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thourMusician Bob Collum who will be part of 11thour festival in King's Lynn. Picture: 11thour

The name of the festival signals the pop-up nature of the event: the team has only been working on it for a few weeks over the summer, but hopes that it will become an annual event with more opportunities to get involved in future.

You may also want to watch:

Events will be taking place at venues including the Town Hall, Stories of Lynn, Ferry Lane Social Club, St Nicholas' Chapel, St George's Courtyard, The Guildhall, King's Lynn Minster, Bank House, Hanse House, Groundwork Gallery and the High Street - including Artertons, Ring Associates, and Norbury's.

The festival, which is being funded by Discover King's Lynn (BID), the Creative Community, and the Townscape

Heritage Initiative, and with the support of borough council and the Churches Conservation Trust, put out an open call for submissions from artists, performers and musicians.

Mr Brooks said they had been inundated with many brilliant submissions hailing from King's Lynn, Norwich, Cambridge, London, and even as far afield as Italy.

He said: "We hope that everyone from King's Lynn and beyond will come out for this fun-filled festival and bring the town to life after hours."

Most Read

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

200 jobs go as home improvement firm goes bust

Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading. Picture: Zenith Home Improvements

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

A night of thrilling contemporary dance as Rambert returns to Norwich

Rambert dance company performing In Your Rooms. Picture: Ben Rudick

‘I’ve just set myself on fire’ - Woman nearly dies after dress catches fire

Gill Baguley, right, thanked Nicola Ebbs and the EAAA team for saving her life. Pictures: David Bale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists