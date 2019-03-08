Search

Brand new festival to head to Banham this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:46 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 24 July 2019

Beans on Toast who will headline the Friday of Banham Fest. Picture: Supplied by Brian McAllister

Supplied by Brian McAllister

Banham Fest, a brand new local festival, will take place this weekend at Appleyard Meadow in Banham.

Hayseed Dixie who will headline the Saturday of Banham Fest. Picture: Supplied by Brian McAllisterHayseed Dixie who will headline the Saturday of Banham Fest. Picture: Supplied by Brian McAllister

Kicking off on Friday July 26, this family festival aims to recreate the spirit felt at the early days of Latitude Festival, Wilderness Festival and Harfest.

A mix of international and local artists will populate the line-up alongside some of the rising stars coming up through BBC Introducing.

Friday will begin with Twisted Melon Battle of the Bands winners Kaves, Mammal Not Fish, Bag of Cans and headliners Beans On Toast.

Saturday will see American bluegrass band Hayseed Dixie headlining with other performances from the likes of Pirate Joe & the Foreign Locals, Niamh, Just Tom & Pete and Thy Last Drop.

Banham Fest will culminate on July 28 with a relaxation zone, a mass yoga session in the morning and the BBC Introducing stage curated by Gary Standley.

Banham Fest is fundraising for charities Action for Hearing Loss, Nelson's Journey, Banham Primary School, Nature & Nurture and Zoological Society of East Anglia.

- Tickets to Banham Fest are available for £5 - £35 from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- More information on the festival is available from the Banham Fest website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

