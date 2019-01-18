From Ibiza to Overstrand - DJ to shake up north Norfolk coast

DJ Madhatter, left, and Paul Hensby outside Overstrand's Belfry. Picture: PAUL WELLINGS Archant

He’s usually at home in the dance meccas of Ibiza and London, but now DJ Madhatter is heading to the north Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The DJ, whose real name is Paul Wellings, will be getting people onto the dance floor at Overstrand art and music venue The Belfry Centre, starting from February 16.

Mr Wellings has played at venues including Ibiza super-club Pacha and the Ministry Of Sound in London.

He said: “This will be a very different night with a community vibe. I intend to play soul music from the 1960s to the 2000s to reach everyone. As we say in the London DJ world, it will be sick beats all night.”

Resident Belfry soul night DJ and Overstrand resident Paul Hensby said: “DJ Madhatter saw one of our posters and asked if he could get involved with the Overstrand soul nights. I immediately agreed.”

The gig starts at 7.30pm and Mr Wellings will return on alternate months.