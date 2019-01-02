Strange tales told in Norfolk ceilidh band’s new album

The Occasional Ceilidh Band has released a new CD called All Our Own Work. Pictured are, from left, Diana Rackham, Eunice Robertson, Ros Wilson, Eilish Rothney and David Frost. Picture: COURTESY THE BAND Archant

The tale of a pair of unfortunately incestuous coincidences inspired a song on a new album by north Norfolk’s Occasional Ceilidh Band.

The track, called Christopher Burraway, is based on the story of a man who had a son by his daughter, Alice, who went on to unwittingly marry the son decades later.

The album is called All Our Own Work and is available as a CD from the Pleasure Boat Inn at Hicking Broad and the Music Hut in North Walsham. It has 15 songs including a Hebrew klezmer-style polka, a storming Moroccan-influenced breakdown, and even a five-beat Dave Brubeck-style number.

There are also melodic folksy tunes and a couple of typically barnstorming mandolin-and-fiddle jigs.

Another of the tracks, called The Boys from the Boatyard, describes the problems Norfolk’s boat-hirers have with tourists who “should really not be trusted with boats on the Broads”.

Visit www.ocb-norfolk.org to find out more.