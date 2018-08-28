Search

New Buckenham seeking the panto holy grail

PUBLISHED: 14:46 28 November 2018

From left: Holly Warren who plays Guinevere; Roger Tuner who plays Connie Clatterbottom The Dame and The Royal Nurse; and Olivia Mcleod who plays principal boy Prince Arthur. Picture: New Buckenham Players/Kerstin Kappler

New Buckenham Players/ Kerstin Kappler

Panto lovers can get into the festive spirit early this year as New Buckenham Players throws open its doors to a production of Camelot.

The amateur dramatics group is promising a fun-packed show with laugh-out-loud comedy, spectacular scenery, dance routines and special effects.

Camelot the Panto is a comic adventure which tells the story of how the future King Arthur met his true love Guinevere but their path to marriage is upset by the evil Morgan Le Fey.

The play includes a host of colourful characters including Merlin the wizard, Laughalot the jester, various knights and a furry bear, as well as the traditional pantomime dame, Connie Clatterbottom.

The cast is made up of a mixture of adults and children who have been in rehearsals since September to create the show under the leadership of director Jimpy Casson. The production team has also been working hard for months to create the sets, comedy props and prepare the lighting and pyrotechnics.

Sally Elvin, chairman of New Buckenham Players, said: “This is a great chance for people to get into the festive spirit by coming along and enjoying a pantomime. With the dark winter nights drawing in what better way to spend an evening, or afternoon, by coming to be cheered up by a fun-packed panto. It’s a great story aimed at all ages with lots of laughs along the way.

“The panto’s got a real feel-good factor and we’re confident it’ll leave the audience looking forward to Christmas. Everyone’s worked so hard and can’t wait to put on the show.”

The pantomime is being held at New Buckenham Village Hall on December 6, 7 and 8 from 8pm with the bar opening at 7pm. A matinee performance will be held on December 8 from 2.30pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for children and can be bought by calling 01953 861438 or 01953 860320 or, alternatively, from the village’s Kings Stores shop.

