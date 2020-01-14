Native American film with longest US theatrical run in a decade screening in Norfolk

A native American road movie made by a British filmmaker is being shown at a special screening in Norfolk.

Steven Lewis Simpson's adaptation of the award-winning novel Neither Wolf Nor Dog has been an underground hit in the US where, without a booker or publicist, the film has enjoyed the longest first-run theatrical release of any movie in over a decade.

Now the Scottish director, who produced and financed through his UK company, shooting it in just 18 days in the US's poorest region with a crew of two, is showing it at Diss Corn Hall on January 15.

In the film, an author is summoned by a Lakota elder to tell the story from their perspective.

The film's star, Dave Bald Eagle, who died at 97, received a Purple Heart Medal after being injured on D-Day, while fellow cast member Christopher Sweeney was awarded the Silver Star for his service in the Gulf War.

- Neither Wolf Nor Dog screens at Diss Corn Hall on January 15 at 10.30am and 7.30pm.