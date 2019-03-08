Search

All you need to know ahead of Nearly Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:50 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 19 May 2019

Oasis tribute at Nearly Festival Credit: TopCat Media

Archant

Archant

Nearly Festival will take place at Earlham Park and Oulton Broad this June, with the country's finest tribute acts set to perform.

Ed Sheeran tribute at Nearly Festival Credit: TopCat MediaEd Sheeran tribute at Nearly Festival Credit: TopCat Media

The festival, which started out as two garden parties in Norwich in 2014, will take place from June 15 to 16 in Earlham Park and from June 29 to 30 for the first time in Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

The Norwich event was previously located in Chapelfield Gardens, has been relocated to a bigger venue, and it is set to be better than ever.

From food and drink to fun and games, here is a handy guide to your weekend of entertainment.

Who will be performing?

In total, 15 tribute acts will perform across both weekend, with plenty of variety for all the family to enjoy.

Performing in Norwich are tributes to Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran Ariana Grande, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers' Chic, the Prodigy, Michael Jackson, Pink, the Spice Girls, Madness, Band Manners, Amy Winehouse, Taylor Swift and Brit-Pop.

Coming to Oulton Broad are Madness, Ed Sheeran, Bob Marley, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, The Specials, the Spice Girls, Oasis, Rihanna, UB40, Michael Jackson, Homegrown Reggae and Amy Winehouse.

If you enjoyed the award-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, there is also a tribute to Queen.

Kids Zone at Nearly Festival Credit: TopCat MediaKids Zone at Nearly Festival Credit: TopCat Media

What are the timings of the weekend?

The event gates will open at midday, with the live music starting at 1pm. The performances will carry on until 9.30pm on Saturday and 8.30pm on Sunday in both locations.

What food and drink is on offer?

You can't take your own food and drink into the arena but there will be a range of refreshments on offer.

However, under 5s and children will be allowed to bring in a 500ml bottle of a soft drink, with baby food also permitted.

You may also want to watch:

Parents are also entitled to bring small fruit and snack boxes for their children if they need to.

UB40 tribute act performs at the Norwich Nearly Festival in Chapelfield Gardens. Credit: Nick ButcherUB40 tribute act performs at the Norwich Nearly Festival in Chapelfield Gardens. Credit: Nick Butcher

The Pub in the Park sells a variety of drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, while the Street Food Market will include food vendors selling pizza, jacket potatoes, barbecue food and more.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options will also be available.

Unfortunately there are no cash machines on site, so anyone hoping to purchase food and drink should bring money with them.

What can I bring?

People will be able to bring their own chairs, tables and blankets to the park so they can make themselves comfortable while enjoying a great afternoon of live music!

Dogs are also welcome, but they must be on leads at all times and kept away from the Kid Zone and Food market areas.

A full bag search will also take place upon entry to the site; any prohibited items found will be removed until the end of the event.

Shauna Mann, Michelle Chapman, Rhonda Stone and Jeje Chapman enjoying the music at the Norwich Nearly Festival in Chapelfield Gardens. Credit: Nick ButcherShauna Mann, Michelle Chapman, Rhonda Stone and Jeje Chapman enjoying the music at the Norwich Nearly Festival in Chapelfield Gardens. Credit: Nick Butcher

What other entertainment will there be?

As well as the music, there are activities for the younger members of the family with a dedicated Kids Zone.

The zone, which is completely free, includes bouncy castles and giant dance games, which means the children will always have something to do if they're looking for even more entertainment.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased from nearlyfestival.com, and the good news is that under 5s don't have to pay a penny!

Adult weekend tickets in Norwich cost £30, teens (16-17) cost £15 and children (5-15) are £10.

You can also purchase a dog ticket for £1.

