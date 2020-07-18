Search

Here’s a dozen beautiful Norfolk gardens you can visit in August

18 July, 2020 - 07:20
Julia Stafford Allen, county organiser for the Norfolk National Garden scheme. Picture: NGS

Archant

Green-fingered nature lovers are getting ready to throw open their garden gates as part of the Norfolk National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Hoveton Hall Gardens are opening in August as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Picture: Supplied by NGSHoveton Hall Gardens are opening in August as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Picture: Supplied by NGS

And this year’s open days will have a special resonance, as all takings are going towards the scheme’s Help Support Our Nurses campaign, which also draws attention to the work of frontline nurses during the coronavirus crisis.

Julia Stafford Allen, county organiser for the NGS, said interest in gardening had been booming in lockdown, and there were some beautiful places to explore.

Mrs Stafford Allen said: “People have been growing things on their balconies, window sills, allotments and yards - there’s a new generation of gardeners.”

Visitors will be able to explore sites including the walled herbaceous and kitchen gardens at Hoveton Hall and the roses, topiaries and exotic plants at East Ruston Old Vicarage.

Brick Kiln House gardens in Shotesham are opening in August as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Picture: Supplied by NGSBrick Kiln House gardens in Shotesham are opening in August as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Picture: Supplied by NGS

Mrs Stafford Allen said tickets were sold in advance and numbers were limited, so visitors would feel safe.

She said: “These are all private gardens that have been created by their owners, and some of them are looking better than ever since lockdown.”

Mrs Stafford Allen said the NGS was always keen to hear from people who wanted to join the scheme and host their own open days.

She said: “When you open your garden you’re sharing it with other like-minded people, and that’s a joy in itself.”

Gardens taking part include: August 2 - Holme Hale Hall, Holme Hale and The Long Barn, Newton Flotman; August 5 - Walcott House, Walcott; August 9 - Bishop’s House in Norwich, Brick Kiln House in Shotesham, Highfield House and Tudor Lodgings in Castle Acre; August 13 and 27 - East Ruston Old Vicarage; August 15 and 16 - Greenways, Hindringham; August 16 - Hoveton Hall Gardens; August 16, 23 and 30 - Brick Kiln House, Shotesham; every August Sunday and Monday - Acre Meadow, Bradwell.

There will also be a guided tour of East Ruston Old Vicarage on July 30, 10am to midday, costing £30.

All visits can be booked through ngs.org.uk or by calling 01483 211535 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

Anyone interested in holding open days can email fiona.black@ngs.org.uk or call 01692 650247.

