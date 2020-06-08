Search

Gardens set to reopen to public across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:01 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 08 June 2020

The National Garden Scheme are reopening private gardens across Norfolk and Waveney as lockdown eases, including Black Horse Cottage in Hickling Picture: Supplied by the National Garden Scheme

Archant

The National Garden Scheme are reopening private gardens to the public across Norfolk and Waveney as lockdown eases and people are encouraged to enjoy outside spaces.

The garden at Tyger Barn in Beccles will open to the public this summer Picture: Supplied by the National Garden SchemeThe garden at Tyger Barn in Beccles will open to the public this summer Picture: Supplied by the National Garden Scheme

The scheme, which was founded in 1927, gives visitors access to over 3,000 gardens in England and Wales to raise money for charity, but due to coronavirus all dates over the last few months were cancelled.

They are now reopening their gates to visitors and to comply with social distancing guidelines, entry is only for those with pre-purchased tickets for a timed slot.

The gardens taking part in Norfolk are: Tyger Barn, Beccles (July 5, 12pm to 4pm), Black Horse Cottage, Hickling (July 11 and 12, 11am to 5pm), Dale Farm, Dereham (July 19 and 26, 11am to 5pm), Lexham Hall (July 29, 11am to 5pm) and Acre Meadow in Great Yarmouth by arrangement only from July to September.

Gardens will not be allowed to offer refreshments, but at some larger sites visitors will be allowed to bring their own picnics, and all buildings will be closed.

All funds raised will go to the National Garden Scheme’s Help Support Our Nurses campaign.

Julia Stafford Allen, Norfolk county organiser for the National Garden Scheme, said: “We are very happy to announce that some of our gardens in Norfolk will be able to welcome people through their gates.

“Right now many of our local gardens are maturing into their full summer palette of colour and so it is wonderful that our garden owners can share this with visitors.”

You will be able to book tickets from the Monday prior to their open day at ngs.org.uk

