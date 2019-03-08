Search

Title N&N Festival show A Simple Space opens in Adnams Spiegeltent

PUBLISHED: 17:08 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 16 May 2019

A Simple Space Credit: Steve Ullathorne

Steve Ullathorne

Seven acrobats pushed their physical limits warming up at the Adnams Spiegeltent ahead of their first show at Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

The company, Gravity & Other Myths, present A Simple Space until May 26 supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath, and be immersed in every moment.

Instead of fine-tuning the performance with makeup, lighting and contrived theatrical overlay, the cast have deliberately gone the opposite way.

The audience is brought in close to surround the stripped back stage.

In that space the acrobats are pushed to the physical limit, breaking down their usual guards and introducing the reality of failure and weakness. With nothing left to hide behind personal narratives come through naturally.

Tickets cost £20 to £24 and can be purchased at nnfestival.org.uk





































































