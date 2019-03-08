Video

Death defying high-wire walk to launch Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019

Chris Bullzini will perform a high-wire walk across Norwich to launch the Norfolk & Norwich Festival 2019 Credit: Joe Clarke Joe-clarke.com 2013

The organisers of this year's Norfolk & Norwich Festival have scaled to new heights for the launch night.

To mark the start of the 2019 festival, which celebrates music, art and theatre from Norfolk and across the world, a nail-biting stunt will be performed in the city on Friday May 10 at 9pm.

Circus artist Chris Bullzini will go on a 230-metre long journey from Jarrold, across Norwich Market, to the top of the market accompanied by a live soundscape.

Called The Journey, Mr Bullzini will use no harness and the performance will celebrate Norwich, its history and its people.

There will be road closures from 7.30pm in St Giles Street leading into Gaol Hill, with closure past Upper Goat Lane, and Bethel Street leading into St Peter Street.

There will also be an exclusion zone around the high-wire artist that will limit pedestrian access between 8pm and 10pm.

Norwich Market will close at 8pm and organisers are advising attendees to plan the area you would like to view the performance in advance.

The closest car parks are at The Forum, Chapelfield, The Chantry and St Giles.

The accessible viewing area can only be reached via the front of St Peter Mancroft Church and an accessible toilet is also available.

To view the full programme for the Norfolk & Norwich Festival visit nnfestival.org.uk