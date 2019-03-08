dressed. reveals the healing power of clothes in #metoo era

dressed. is coming to The Garage Credit: Lidia Crisafulli Archant

dressed. is for women whose worlds have been shattered and for all the friends who help put them back together.

"When you devise theatre, you're trying to create a world the audience can believe in. For the last decade, the three women I created dressed. with have been rebuilding my world into a place I can believe in," said Lydia Higginson, of Made My Wardrobe.

After being stripped at gunpoint, she decided to only wear clothes she'd made.

It was the catalyst for this intimate Scotsman Fringe First winning play about reclaiming one's body, the healing power of clothes and female friendship in the #metoo era.

"For Lydia, it's always about creativity. About turning something dark and traumatic into something beautiful," said ThisEgg's Josie Dale-Jones.

Wanting the show to be full of joy and support, Josie and Lydia asked old school friends Nobahar Mahdavi, a singer; and Olivia Norris, a choreographer and dancer to get involved. The result is a mix of storytelling, live sewing, music, dance and clowning.

"I like to make work that plays with form and mixes styles and this show was definitely going to need more than just words to express itself. When text can't conjure up the feeling, we sing. When words can't describe the feeling, we move. We play ourselves. When that's too much, we put on costumes," added Josie.

She said returning to The Garage Norwich with dressed. as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival felt like an exciting new opportunity to work collaboratively as part of something somehow bigger.

"Venues genuinely willing to take a punt on artists and companies at the very beginning of their 'journey' is rare. The Garage has supported ThisEgg since I left the UEA in 2015. They have generously hosted rehearsals and performances for shows including Goggles and Me & My Bee.

"It's developing meaningful and increasingly trusting relationships with organisations like this that allow us to continue making work. I also love and think it's hugely important to tour regionally, as far and wide as possible - and Norwich is pretty far east so."

Adam Taylor, The Garage's executive director, said it was a privilege to host the show.

"I watched this performance which Josie took to Edinburgh in 2018. It was by far the best production I saw there that year. We're incredibly proud to be a little part of her continued success."

dressed. by ThisEgg and Made My Wardrobe, is at The Garage Norwich, May 24-26, 7.30pm. Suitable for ages 16+, every performance is captioned with the Difference Engine.

The May 24 performance will be BSL interpreted. More at www.thegarage.org.uk/event/dressed

