All you need to know as The Adnams Spiegeltent returns for 2019

The Adnams Spiegeltent

With the Norfolk & Norwich Festival just around the corner, the famous big top is set to return to Chapelfield Gardens.

Adnams Spiegeltent

The Adnams Spiegeltent is back in the city by popular demand on May 15 with an eclectic mix of cabaret, late night gigs, cabarets, dances, free family events and a headline circus show.

There will also be a bar run by The Bicycle Shop in St Benedicts Street and pizza and curry available from local providers.

Across the middle weekend of the festival on May 18 and 19 there will be a variety of pop-up stalls as part of the Garden Party.

Here are all the acts performing in The Adnams Spiegeltent this May:

Gravity & Other Myths

A Simple Space

Wednesday 15 to Sunday 26 May 7.30pm (5pm on Sunday 26)

Scenes from the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party in 2018.

7+, 1 hr

£20 to £24

Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate.

Supported by driving live percussion and presented so intimately that you can feel the heat, hear every breath and be immersed in every moment.

The audience is brought in close to surround the stripped back stage.

In that space the acrobats are pushed to the physical limit, breaking down their usual guards and introducing the reality of failure and weakness. With nothing left to hide behind personal narratives come through naturally. This honesty is the essence behind A Simple Space.

Le Gateau Chocolat & Jonny Woo

A Simple Space

A Night at the Musicals

Wednesday 15 and Thursday May 16, 10pm

18+, 1 hr

£15

Back by popular demand after sell out shows at NNF18 – Olivier Award-winning star of La Clique & La Soirée, Le Gateau Chocolat is joined by Queen of the Alternative Drag scene, Jonny Woo, bringing high glamour and dazzling costumes with award-winning show A Night at the Musicals.

Chilli Kids Dance Class

Friday 17 May 17, 9.45am and 10.45am

Le Gateu Chocolat and Jonny Woo

Suitable for under 5s and their parents

Free

Join Laura from Chilli Con Salsa for a 40 minute Chilli Kids dance class – tropical dance fun for your little and not so little ones.

Festival Crafternoon

Friday May 17, 2pm

Suitable for all ages, 2 hrs

Free

Join Sara from Pixels & Purls for the very first Crafternoon at N&N Fest.

Help make the communal pom pom garland that will hang in Chapelfield Gardens for the Garden Party, try your hand at a new craft, or bring along your own project to work on in the Spiegeltent.

Materials and instructions provided.

The Turbans

Friday May 17, 10pm

14+, 14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult, 1hr 15

£15

International musical adventurers The Turbans bind together music from 'manywhere', igniting audiences with the bacchanalian spirit of the Eastern Mediterranean. Drawing on the rich cultural heritage of both the Levantine and Balkan regions, they create original music for the 21st century, inspired by ancient melodies.

The Turbans

Playing Up

May 18 to 19, 10am & 11am, 6+

Free

Make clothes out of food, remote control your friends, invent your own form of sports, walk your parents like dogs!

Pick a card, follow the instructions, create your own piece of Live Art and perform it.

Playing Up workshop

Ragroof Tea Dances: Top Hat & Tails

Saturday May 18, 1pm, 3hrs

£12

Don your glad rags for an afternoon inspired by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rodgers – expect exhilarating quicksteps and whirling waltzes as you whizz back to the heyday of Hollywood glamour.

Tea and cakes will of course be served – but the bar will also be open for anyone who fancies a tipple.

Nakhane

Saturday May 18, 10pm

Ragroof tea dance

14+, 14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult, 1hr 15

£15

Rising South African musician, singer and songwriter Nakhane is a unique voice in modern pop, fusing African indigenous music and sultry synth with highly personal, candid lyrics that look at queerness, spirituality and desolation.

Renegade Brass Band

Sunday May 19, 10pm

14+, 14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult, 1hr 15

£15

Combining eight horns with two percussionists, scratch DJ and live MC, Renegade Brass Band mix funk, hip-hop and jazz with a raw brass sound in their unstoppable high-energy live shows.

Nakhane

Little Bees Sensory Play

Monday May 20, 10am and 11am

0-5 years and their parent or carer, 30 mins

Free

Come along and get active in a sensory-based play sessions with specialist equipment.

Discover ways to create sensory experiences at home with everyday household items.

Renegade Brass Band

Community Singing and Music-Making Workshop

Monday May 20, 2pm, 1hr 30

Free

Listen along or join in with an informal community singing and music making session – no experience necessary!

Words and chord-sheets will be provided and all ages and abilities welcome.

Bounce and Rhyme Time

Tuesday May 21, 9.30am and 10.15am

0-5 year olds and their parents

Fake Magic

Free

The popular Millennium Library Bounce and Rhyme event for 0-5 year olds returns to the Festival for two sessions of rhymes and music for children and their parents to enjoy together.

Baby and Toddler Disco

Tuesday May 21, 11am, 45 mins

Free

Toddlers and their families can dance the morning away at this energetic dance-athon with a selection of adult friendly tunes.

Fake Magic

Ariwo

Curated by Vincent Gambini

Tuesday May 21, 7.30pm, 14+

£15

A unique show featuring some of the most daring, alternative and cutting edge magicians working in the UK today.

Forget bunnies, showbiz platitudes and cheap gags.

Bring on oddball magic and avant-garde trickery as Fake Magic presents magicians who offer a different approach to conjuring.

Afriquoi

Tuesday May 21, 10pm, 14+

14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult, 1hr 15

£15

The masterful six-piece live show combines Gambian kora, Congolese guitar and Mandinka percussion styles with electronic music drawing on house, soca, hiphop, soul and jungle to create something entirely unique.

A Little Bit of Light with Glasshouse Dance

Wednesday May 22, 10.30am

Free

Music and dance combine to create a powerful, interactive performance with some participatory moments for the audience.

This is suitable for the very young and old and is Dementia-inclusive and is followed by tea and cake.

Japanese Sashiko Embriodery

Thursday May 23, 10am

Suitable for all ages, 10am, 2hrs

Free

Sashiko is a simple, beautiful Japanese folk embroidery technique, usually based on geometric designs and traditionally made by farmers and fishermen.

Learn fantastic new skills and come away with your own square embroidery piece.

Age UK

The Afternoon Social

May 23, 1.30pm, 2hrs

Free

Dance through the decades in the glorious Spiegeltent in association with Age UK Norwich.

Take to the dancefloor or simply enjoy the music and Festival atmosphere in our unique venue. There will be plenty of tea and cake!

Ariwo with Camilla George

Friday May 24, 10pm

14+, 14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult, 1hr 15

£15

Cuban/Iranian four-piece focused on the rich intersection between electronic music, AfroCuban rhythm, UK jazz and Iranian mysticism.

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

Saturday May 25, 10pm

14+, 14-17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult, 1hr 15

£7.50 to £15

Soul singer Hannah Williams & The Affirmations will bring a whirlwind of love, longing, anger and everything in between.

The band are currently recording their next record which is due to be released in September on Record Kicks.