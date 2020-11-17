Search

Winter beer garden with Scandinavian influence to open in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:29 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 23:17 17 November 2020

A winter beer garden with a Scandinavian mindset will set up home in Norwich next month. Picture: ANTONY KELLY/SIMON FINLAY/LUCY J TOMS PHOTOGRAPHY

ANTONY KELLY/SIMON FINLAY/LUNAR STRETCH TENTS

A winter beer garden inspired by a Scandinavian mindset will set up home in Norwich next month.

One of the tents which will be used at the winter beer garden, pictured at a different event. Photo: Lucy J Toms Photography

Danny and Katie Searle, landlords at the Rumsey Wells, and Seth Maclot and Chris Howard, of Lunar Stretch Tents, have come together to create Mysabar, which will set up in Castle Quarter in December.

Subject to lockdown easing and subsequent restrictions allowing, one large tent for guests and three others for food and drink will be put up in a section of Castle Gardens, which is accessed via Market Avenue.

Mr Searle said they had been inspired to create the bar after the first coronavirus lockdown in spring.

“We were looking as a business for opportunities and quickly understood that things were going to be different for a while,” he said, adding that Mr Maclot had been in the same position, with weddings and events for the year having been cancelled.

One of the tents that will be used at the winter beer garden, pictured at a different event. Photo: Lunar Stretch Tents

After scouting out potential spots in the city they opted for the Castle Quarter area, with the backing of Rob Bradley, centre manager, who they are now working with on potential events next year.

Mr Searle said the spot offered panoramic views, and that the event was inspired by the Scandinavian mindset of cosiness and embracing winter, with everyone invited to come along, including families, couples and groups of friends.

Mysa is a Swedish word meaning snug or cosy.

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, it’s bad clothing,” Mr Searle said. “We want to encourage people to wrap up warm and have a food and drink experience outside.”

Dan Searle, landlord of the Rumsey Wells. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Chefs for the event are being confirmed and will be announced over the coming weeks, and as well as an 18-tap beer bar and wine list, there will also be hot drinks including hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Mr Maclot said: "The Mysabar will operate under one of our stunning heated stretch tents, providing an immersive experience in a unique outdoor setting.

"Get wrapped up warm and experience the lights of the city in a different way."

Since the lockdown was announced, event organisers and hospitality businesses have turned to the outdoors, with the fresh air aiding social distancing and reducing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Norwich Castle gardens. The Mysabar will be held in a part of the gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

If all goes to plan, the group hope to open Mysabar at weekends, though full times and days will be posted on their Instagram page at @mysabar_

Bookings would be made for tables of six, with table service only.

People will be able to book two-hour slots, though Mr Searle said they would do their best to accommodate walk-ins

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

 

 

