Musician launches Norwich City charity album ahead of new season

Martin Fuller, volunteer manager at Norwich PHAB club. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

With songs such as Down to Ipswich Town and We are the Canaries, a local musician has released a charity Norwich City album ahead of their first premiership game.

There were live performances during the launch party. Picture: Victoria Pertusa There were live performances during the launch party. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

With the team set to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Friday, Martin Fuller, from Hellesdon, has launched the Norwich City Songs album to raise funds for Norwich Phab Club where he volunteers as the manager.

The group, based at the Vauxhall Hub off Chapelfield Road, meets every Tuesday and hosts live music nights for people with physical and learning disabilities.

Martin recorded the album with backing vocals from the club and held a launch event to celebrate on Tuesday night.

Mr Fuller said: "There was a yellow and green party, with appropriately coloured food and drink, and members dressed in Canary kits and sung along.

There were live performances during the launch party. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"The CD features 10 songs and costs just £2, with all the proceeds going to provide transport, support and a social centre for Norwich Phab Club's 70 members."

You can buy copies of the CD from The Walnut Tree Shades, CJ's and Mike and Deb's Norwich Market stalls as well as pop-up performances in Norwich City Centre and outside Carrow Road.

The charity album was created to raise funds for the Norwich Phab Club for people with disabilities. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The charity album was created to raise funds for the Norwich Phab Club for people with disabilities. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The charity album was created to raise funds for the Norwich Phab Club for people with disabilities. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

