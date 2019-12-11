7 music festivals coming to Norfolk in 2020
PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 December 2019
Archant 2019
From Sundown to Sunday Sessions with an Oasis legend, you are spoilt for choice with a music festival to suit every taste coming to Norfolk in 2020.
1. What: Sundown Festival
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT
When: September 4 to 6
Cost: Ticket details TBC
A firm favourite of the Norfolk festival circuit, Sundown returns to Norfolk this year for another weekend of thumping bass and chart favourites. A line-up is yet to be announced, but if last year's acts are anything to go by, with big names such as Tinie Tempah, Ella Eyre, Example and Sigala, festival-goers are in for a treat.
If you fancy a break from the music, then there will be a fun fair, plenty of stalls and a 'magical woodland' to inevitably lose all of your friends in.
2. What: Wild Paths Festival
Where: Multiple Venues in Norwich
When: Date TBC
Cost: Prices vary for each event, wristbands available
Featuring over 230 acts across 23 Norwich venues, Wild Paths Festival returns for its second year, following a highly successful debut in 2019.
This inner-city festival certainly succeeded in its aim to put Norwich on the map, and seems to be going from strength to strength. At the event, local music will feature alongside food pop-ups, live art installations, discussion panels and more.
3. What: Friday Night Live
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: May 22
Cost: £53.90, VIP tickets also available, fridaynightlive.net
UK music legend Mike Skinner, better known as front man of The Streets, is the headliner for this Norwich event and more acts are set to be announced over the coming months.
He amassed an army of dedicated fans with his debut album Original Pirate Material, released in 2002, and they went on to have huge chart success with hits including Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It.
4. What: Let's Rock Norwich
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: May 23
Cost: Adults £36, children (3-12) free booked alongside adult ticket, under 3s free, VIP tickets also available, letsrocknorwich.com
There will be plenty of big names you will recognise at this one-day festival in Norwich's Earlham Park, such as Boomtown Rats, The Undertones and Wet Wet Wet.
Also featuring are Sister Sledge, 80s superstar Kim Wilde and Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley. You might not ever have expected to see these names on the same stage, but you now have the chance!
READ MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020
5. What: Sunday Sessions
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: May 24
Cost: Adult (13+) £53.90, child (2-12) free booked alongside adult ticket, VIP tickets also available, norwich.sundaysessions.net
The Libertines are set to headline Sunday Sessions 2020, with more acts to be revealed, and they are fronted by Carl Barat and the enigmatic Peter Doherty.
Their hits including Can't Stand Me Now and Don't Look Back into the Sun and they will round off a bumper weekend of music in Earlham Park.
6. What: Houghton Festival
Where: Houghton Hall, Kings Lynn, Norfolk
When: August 6 to 9
Cost: Tickets on sale February 4, price TBC
To the disappointment of thousands, Cosmic Roots' big brother was cancelled due to extreme weather last year, but barring an act of God, Houghton Festival will be back with a bang this summer.
Over 10,000 people were expected to attend last year, so expect an intense weekend of music from some of the country's biggest names in electronic music in the picturesque surroundings of Houghton Hall.
7. What: Cosmic Roots Festival
Where: The Walled Garden, East Raynham, Fakenham, Norfolk, NR21 7EE
When: July 16 to 19
Cost: Weekend Camping Tickets from £95, eventbrite.com
This music and arts festival, alongside Houghton, is part of a renaissance in the Norfolk countryside festival scene.
Attracting festival-goers from all over the country, Cosmic Roots channels the spirit of UK free party culture, and is now in its third year. If you're on the lookout for some pure hedonism and a chance to really let your hair down, then this is the place for you this summer.