7 music festivals coming to Norfolk in 2020

The crowds enjoying Ella Eye performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Archant 2019

From Sundown to Sunday Sessions with an Oasis legend, you are spoilt for choice with a music festival to suit every taste coming to Norfolk in 2020.

Tinie Tempah headlining the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Tinie Tempah headlining the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

1. What: Sundown Festival

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: September 4 to 6

Cost: Ticket details TBC

A firm favourite of the Norfolk festival circuit, Sundown returns to Norfolk this year for another weekend of thumping bass and chart favourites. A line-up is yet to be announced, but if last year's acts are anything to go by, with big names such as Tinie Tempah, Ella Eyre, Example and Sigala, festival-goers are in for a treat.

If you fancy a break from the music, then there will be a fun fair, plenty of stalls and a 'magical woodland' to inevitably lose all of your friends in.

Puma Blue played at Wild Paths at Open in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes Puma Blue played at Wild Paths at Open in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

2. What: Wild Paths Festival

Where: Multiple Venues in Norwich

When: Date TBC

Cost: Prices vary for each event, wristbands available

Featuring over 230 acts across 23 Norwich venues, Wild Paths Festival returns for its second year, following a highly successful debut in 2019.

This inner-city festival certainly succeeded in its aim to put Norwich on the map, and seems to be going from strength to strength. At the event, local music will feature alongside food pop-ups, live art installations, discussion panels and more.

The Streets will perform at Earlham Park next summer. Picture: PA/Archant The Streets will perform at Earlham Park next summer. Picture: PA/Archant

3. What: Friday Night Live

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: May 22

Cost: £53.90, VIP tickets also available, fridaynightlive.net

UK music legend Mike Skinner, better known as front man of The Streets, is the headliner for this Norwich event and more acts are set to be announced over the coming months.

He amassed an army of dedicated fans with his debut album Original Pirate Material, released in 2002, and they went on to have huge chart success with hits including Dry Your Eyes and Fit But You Know It.

Wet Wet Wet Credit: Let's Rock 2020 Wet Wet Wet Credit: Let's Rock 2020

4. What: Let's Rock Norwich

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: May 23

Cost: Adults £36, children (3-12) free booked alongside adult ticket, under 3s free, VIP tickets also available, letsrocknorwich.com

There will be plenty of big names you will recognise at this one-day festival in Norwich's Earlham Park, such as Boomtown Rats, The Undertones and Wet Wet Wet.

Also featuring are Sister Sledge, 80s superstar Kim Wilde and Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley. You might not ever have expected to see these names on the same stage, but you now have the chance!

The Libertines are set to headline Earlham Park next May. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire The Libertines are set to headline Earlham Park next May. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

5. What: Sunday Sessions

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: May 24

Cost: Adult (13+) £53.90, child (2-12) free booked alongside adult ticket, VIP tickets also available, norwich.sundaysessions.net

The Libertines are set to headline Sunday Sessions 2020, with more acts to be revealed, and they are fronted by Carl Barat and the enigmatic Peter Doherty.

Houghton Festival is back for 2020 PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Houghton Festival is back for 2020 PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Their hits including Can't Stand Me Now and Don't Look Back into the Sun and they will round off a bumper weekend of music in Earlham Park.

6. What: Houghton Festival

Where: Houghton Hall, Kings Lynn, Norfolk

When: August 6 to 9

Cost: Tickets on sale February 4, price TBC

To the disappointment of thousands, Cosmic Roots' big brother was cancelled due to extreme weather last year, but barring an act of God, Houghton Festival will be back with a bang this summer.

Cosmic Roots Festival takes place in the grounds of Raynham Hall Picture: Ian Burt Cosmic Roots Festival takes place in the grounds of Raynham Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Over 10,000 people were expected to attend last year, so expect an intense weekend of music from some of the country's biggest names in electronic music in the picturesque surroundings of Houghton Hall.

7. What: Cosmic Roots Festival

Where: The Walled Garden, East Raynham, Fakenham, Norfolk, NR21 7EE

When: July 16 to 19

Cost: Weekend Camping Tickets from £95, eventbrite.com

This music and arts festival, alongside Houghton, is part of a renaissance in the Norfolk countryside festival scene.

Attracting festival-goers from all over the country, Cosmic Roots channels the spirit of UK free party culture, and is now in its third year. If you're on the lookout for some pure hedonism and a chance to really let your hair down, then this is the place for you this summer.