7 things to do for Mother's Day in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:56 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 03 March 2020

The Bure Valley Railway VIP day for mums is just one of the brilliant events running on Mother's Day in Norfolk Credit: Bure Valley Railway

Archant

From a VIP train ride to a girl power disco, celebrate the special lady in your life at these brilliant Mother's Day events across Norfolk on March 22.

There are plenty of events to keep mums of all ages entertained on Mother's Day Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoThere are plenty of events to keep mums of all ages entertained on Mother's Day Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. What: VIP Day for Mums

Where: Bure Valley Railway, Wroxham Station, Belaugh Road, Hoveton, NR12 8UU

When: 11am to 4pm

Cost: Adults £27, children £13.50, pre-booking essential at bvrw.co.uk or call 01263 733858

Starting from Wroxham at 11.10am, guests will enjoy a nostalgic ride on Norfolk's longest narrow gauge railway through the picturesque Bure Valley countryside before arriving at Aylsham Station.

On arrival, everyone will receive a complimentary drink and sit down to a two-course set lunch with a main of roast beef and all the trimmings, with vegetarian and children's options also available, and all mums will then receive a small gift before returning to Wroxham.

Mums go free this Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur AdventureMums go free this Mother's Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

2. What: Mums go free at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Where: Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JW

When: 10.30am to 4pm

Cost: Free with a paying guest or a season ticket holder, advance (over 90cm) £12.95, seniors (65+) £10.95, registered disabled and carers (over 90cm) £6.50, voucher required which can be downloaded at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/mothers-day

Show your mama-saurus how much she means this Mother's Day with free admission to the park, which can also be a treat for grandmas too.

Predator High Ropes, the Dinosaur Trail and indoor soft play area Dippy-Ville will be open throughout the day, as well as the park's Secret Animal Garden, which is home to a variety of farmyard animals and reptiles, including bearded dragons and lizards.

Andy Parsons is hoping to heal the nation in his latest tour Credit: Andy HollingworthAndy Parsons is hoping to heal the nation in his latest tour Credit: Andy Hollingworth

3. What: Andy Parsons

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JW

When: 8pm

Cost: £16.50, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk, 01553 764864

Andy Parsons is on a mission with his new stand-up tour. In one simple nutshell, he's looking to heal this divided nation.

Andy was a fixture on Mock The Week for years and he has also performed in a successful double act alongside playwright Henry Naylor, worked on Spitting Image and brought us sell-out tours such as Britain's Got Idiots and Gruntled.

Pensthorpe Natural Park is offering free entry for mums with a paying guest Credit:Pensthorpe Natural Park is offering free entry for mums with a paying guest Credit:

4. What: Mums go free at Pensthorpe Natural Park

Where: Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free with a paying guest, advance adults £11.95, children (3-16) and seniors (60+) £10.95, pensthorpe.com

If 700-acres of unspoilt Norfolk countryside isn't the perfect antidote to life as a busy mum, then what is?

Families will be able to soak up spring and enjoy a stroll through the reserve's five gardens, go on a nature trail through the woods, listen to the daily bird feed and afternoon tea is also running in the Courtyard Cafe for an additional cost (pre-booking essential by phoning 01328 851465).

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden are running a guided walk on Mother's Day Credit: Fairhaven Woodland and Water GardenFairhaven Woodland and Water Garden are running a guided walk on Mother's Day Credit: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

5. What: Mother's Day Guided Walk

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

When: 11am to 12.30pm

Cost: Adult £15, child £10, Fairhaven members £7.50, booking recommended, fairhavengarden.co.uk, 01603 270449, ticket includes garden entry from 10am to 5pm

Treat your mother to a guided walk with gardener Lydia Sutton, who will start by helping guests pot their own bulbs, which can be taken home, before taking them on a guided walk through the garden revealing the early signs of spring.

The walk finishes with tea or coffee and a choice of a fruit or cheese scone, to be enjoyed in the marquee in the picnic area.

Action from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

6. What: BeWILDermum's Twiggle Treat Day

Where: Horning Rd, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: 10am to 5.30pm

Cost: Mums free with a paying guest or annual pass, advance 92 to 105cm £15.50, over 105cm £17.50, aged 65+ £9.50, carers free (proof required), norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

There will be plenty of activities to enjoy for all the family, including crafts, face-painting for grown ups and little ones and woodland tales on the Storytelling Stage.

Take part in the annual Zippy Races, where mums take on children to win the coveted title of Champion Zippers, and enjoy all the everyday attractions including the Towering Treetop Tangles and Slippery Slopes.

A girl power disco is taking place over Mother's Day weekend Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoA girl power disco is taking place over Mother's Day weekend Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. What: Girl Power Disco

Where: The Swan, Market Street, East Harling, NR16 2AD

When: March 21, from 8pm

Cost: Free

Celebrate your mum a day early with a disco featuring all the best tracks from female music icons through the decades.

Expect plenty of power ballads and prepare to dance the night away with the most important woman in your life.

