Great Yarmouth church announces lunchtime recital programme

PUBLISHED: 09:02 30 January 2019

Martyn Marshall, director of music at Great Yarmouth Minster, will open the series of lunchtime recitals at the church on Wednesday, February 6.

Archant

A Great Yarmouth church has announced its programme of lunchtime recitals for the spring and summer.

The Minster Church of St Nicholas hosts concerts the first Wednesday of every month.

From June onwards the recitals will be every Wednesday.

The first recital will be on February 6, beginning at 12.30pm.

It will be performed on the organ by Martyn Marshall, director of music at Great Yarmouth Minster.

The programme has been chosen as a joyful and uplifting recital to start the 2019 series,

It will open with one of the world’s most well-loved organ works, the Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Bach, followed by Percy Whitlock’s most well-known work, the Plymouth Suite, and Choral No. 3 by Cesar Franck, the most played of his works.

The recital will close with Mendelssohn’s War March of the Priests.

The concerts are free on admission.

Light refreshments and hot soup will be available.

