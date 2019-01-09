Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Designer wants your old shoes to upcycle into bespoke creations

09 January, 2019 - 11:46
Emily Jupp with some of her creations she makes from upcycling shoes at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emily Jupp with some of her creations she makes from upcycling shoes at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich entrepreneur is inviting customers to bring in their old shoes to her city store to ‘utilise and upcycle’ into new creations.

Emily Jupp, aged 36, decided to launch the scheme in her shop Milly J Shoes in Tombland to help reduce its carbon footprint.

Miss Jupp designs bespoke shoes and shoe clips which she creates in consultation with the customer for special occasions including weddings, birthdays and proms.

In the past, she has bought shoes to design in her in-store studio but she is now encouraging customers to bring in their old footwear.

Miss Jupp said: “I started doing the handmade shoes and it has been going really well but I realised that people are becoming a lot more environmentally conscious.

One of Emily Jupp's creations, the Shakespeare shoes, upcycled shoes that she has embellished at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of Emily Jupp's creations, the Shakespeare shoes, upcycled shoes that she has embellished at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Most end up in landfill and they take 50 years to decompose and I thought it would be a good idea to utilise and upcycle them.

“From a bride who has an old battered pair of shoes who wants to keep them for sentimental reasons to a plain beige pair, the sky is the limit.”

Miss Jupp, who previously worked as an opera singer and actress, first launched the business in 2011 but after it proved difficult to offer a bespoke service online she opened her first store All About Shoes in St Benedict’s Street in 2016.

READ MORE: 7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

In September 2018 she relocated to 12 Tombland as she realised there was ‘much better footfall in the area’ and needed a larger premises.

Emily Jupp, holding her Dark Alice shoes, one of her creations she makes from upcycling shoes at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEmily Jupp, holding her Dark Alice shoes, one of her creations she makes from upcycling shoes at her shop and studio at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Whilst the high street is facing widespread closures, Miss Jupp thinks her store is bucking the trend due to the personal service offered.

She added: “Each shoe is individual to people’s characteristics and it is about creating an experience where people can touch the shoes and live the item.”

Miss Jupp, whose shoes have celebrity fans including Emma Willis and Kylie Minogue, also featured in the 2018 series of The Apprentice as an expert on the shoe design episode.

She has also won a number of awards including the EDP and Archant Wedding Innovation Award in 2018 and in 2015 she was named the Footwear Designer of the Year at the Footwear Industry Awards.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family friend of Conor Spraggs to take on O2 fundraising climb in his memory

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

Driver on the run after fleeing crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Bury Road, Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘A delight of a discovery’ - the Norwich pub where the food is worth travelling for

The meat platter at The Black Horse in Earlham. Photo: Lauren Cope

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists