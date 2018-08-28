Search

Master guitarist Paul Hill to return to popular jazz club

PUBLISHED: 10:02 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 28 January 2019

Paul Hill will return to the Milestones Jazz Club in Lowestoft. Picture: Courtesy of Milestones Jazz Club

The next concert at Milestones Jazz Club in Lowestoft features a return visit for the master guitarist leading his own band - The Paul Hill Trio.

One of the region’s finest guitarists, Paul Hill, will perform at the latest club concert on Sunday, February 3.

His fleet-footed, punchy playing confirms the influence of jazz guitar greats like Wes Montgomery, Barney Kessel, Joe Pass and John Scofield.

Here he leads a trio featuring some of the region’s most respected players through an imaginative selection of both American Songbook classics and modern jazz standards by players like Chick Corea and Pat Metheny that showcase Paul’s warm tone, inventive lines and advanced sense of harmony.

The band’s full line-up features Paul Hill (guitar), Andy Doyle (bass) and Rob Masters (drums).

All Milestones gigs are held on the first Sunday of every month at Hotel Hatfield in Lowestoft with the doors opening at 8pm.

Admission is £9 / £5 (U25).

