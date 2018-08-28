Search

The songs of Dudley Moore, Hoagy Carmichael and Mose Allison to be brought to life at jazz club

PUBLISHED: 15:18 28 December 2018

Chris Ingham will perform in Lowestoft as The Chris Ingham Trio plays and sings Dudley, Hoagy, Mose and Friends. Picture: Peter Davies

Chris Ingham will perform in Lowestoft as The Chris Ingham Trio plays and sings Dudley, Hoagy, Mose and Friends. Picture: Peter Davies

The New Year will start in style as a jazz club showcases the songs of Dudley, Hoagy and Mose.

The 2019 programme of concerts at Milestones Jazz Club in Lowestoft – the club’s 23rd year – starts on Sunday, January 6 with a tribute to some of the most neglected jazz songwriters and the stories behind them – as The Chris Ingham Trio plays and sings Dudley, Hoagy, Mose and friends.

The concert will showcase a selection from pianist/singer Chris Ingham’s acclaimed repertoire projects, featuring the undervalued jazz work of Dudley Moore, the timeless standards of Hoagy Carmichael and the witty late great blues pianist-composer Mose Allison.

The band’s full line-up features Chris Ingham (vocals/piano), Owen Morgan (double bass) and George Double (drums).

All Milestones gigs are held on the first Sunday of every month and take place at the Hotel Hatfield in Lowestoft with the doors opening at 8pm.

Admission is £9/£5 (U25).

