Search

Advanced search
Video

Miles Kane is set to bring his winter headline tour to The LCR UEA in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:36 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:36 13 November 2018

Rock singer Miles Kane. Photo: Lauren Dukoff

Rock singer Miles Kane. Photo: Lauren Dukoff

Lauren Dukoff

Following an intimate UK club tour with his explosive new band, Miles Kane is set to hit the road again on his winter tour that will see him play The LCR UEA in Norwich on November 26.

Rock singer Miles Kane. Photo: Lauren DukoffRock singer Miles Kane. Photo: Lauren Dukoff

Having initially emerged on the music scene as the lead singer of The Rascals, it was Miles Kane’s appearance as one-half of the pop duo The Last Shadow Puppets, alongside Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, which pushed him into the eye of the public.

The duo’s 2008 debut, The Age of Understatement which was recorded in just two weeks, received critical acclaim reaching number one in the UK charts and receiving a Mercury Prize nomination.

Since then Kane has become a solo performer best known for his 60s and 70s inspired rock sound.

His 2011 debut album, Colour of the Trap, reached number 11 in the UK charts and achieved gold status which Kane then followed with two further albums.

Coup De Grace, his latest album released in August 2017, was recorded in LA and produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent).

The record is a blistering exercise in modern rock ‘n’ roll and features the anthemic track Loaded (written by Miles, Lana Del Rey and Jamie T), the T Rex inspired single Cry On My Guitar, the catchy single Too Little Too Late and many more.

Tickets to the show at The LCR in Norwich on November 26 are available for £22.50 advance from the UEA Box Office website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Broken-down lorry causing delays on Norfolk road

Queues on the A11 after a lorry broke down. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast