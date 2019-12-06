Search

Tickets go on sale today for Michael Buble's Norfolk gig

06 December, 2019 - 06:00
Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 UK tour. Credit: PA Photos/Bantam

Tickets to Michael Buble's Blickling Hall concert go on sale today and it is set to be a Beautiful Day.

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in July 2020 Credit: John Millar/National TrustMichael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in July 2020 Credit: John Millar/National Trust

The Canadian crooner is bringing his An Evening with Michael Buble tour to the grounds of the National Trust property on Tuesday, July 28.

He made the announcement on Tuesday to his fans on Twitter and his open-air summer tour also includes dates at Warwick Castle and Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Michael Buble has won four Grammys for Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Call Me Irresponsible (2008), Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden (2010), Crazy Love (2011) and To Be Loved (2014).

READ MORE: How to get tickets for Michael Buble's Norfolk gig

At the concert, he will play his chart-topping back catalogue of hits, including It's A Beautiful Day, Haven't Met You Yet and Everything.

At the Blickling Hall gig it will be all standing, with general admission tickets priced at £70 and golden circle entry nearest the stage costs £175, with fees added at checkout.

READ MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

Tickets go on sale at 9am today and are available on Ticketmaster and from AXS.

For those needing disability access, tickets will be sold via AXS online and over the phone on 0203 481 5504 with the full details here.

