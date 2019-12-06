Search

Michael Buble tickets sell out and are being resold for over £500

PUBLISHED: 10:43 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 06 December 2019

Michael Buble is performing at Blickling Hall in Norfolk for his 2020 UK tour Credit: David Jensen, PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Tickets to Michael Buble's Blickling Hall tour date next summer have sold out and are being resold for over £500 on ticket resale website Viagogo.

The Canadian singer is heading to the National Trust stately home on Tuesday, July 28 on his 2020 UK tour, which takes place in the grounds of grand venues across the UK, including Warwick Castle and Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Tickets to see Michael perform in Norfolk for the first time went on sale at 9am on Friday morning and plenty of fans were left Feeling Good as they bagged tickets to see the star.

However, demand was very high for the concert and by 10am all general admission tickets, priced at £70, and golden circle entry nearest the stage, which costs £175, were sold out.

Soon after, tickets were made available on Viagogo, with regular tickets priced from £161 to £175 - over twice the original cost and on similar site Stubhub they cost up to £234.

For the golden circle tickets, they are up to three times the original price on Viagogo, between £317 and £541.

Resale tickets with steep prices are not uncommon - the issue has been debated in parliament and trading standards teams have launched crackdowns around the country on touts.

Alice Barnes, safety and fair trading manager at Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, said: "It's always disappointing when tickets sell out before you can buy some, but buying from alternative sources puts people at real risk of being scammed."

She said scammers on fan pages often claimed to have tickets, but once the money is transferred their account can be deleted, leaving the buyer with no way to contact them.

"The safest way to buy tickets is from the venue box office, promoter, official agent or a reputable ticket exchange site and you should never pay for tickets by transferring money directly to a seller's bank account with no protection," she said.

Michael Buble has won four Grammys for Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Call Me Irresponsible (2008), Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden (2010), Crazy Love (2011) and To Be Loved (2014).

At the concert, he will play his chart-topping back catalogue of hits, including It's A Beautiful Day, Haven't Met You Yet and Everything.

