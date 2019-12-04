Video

How to get tickets for Michael Buble's Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam Archant

Michael Buble is set to perform at Blickling Hall in 2020 on his UK tour and this how you can get tickets for the show.

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in July 2020 Credit: John Millar/National Trust

The Canadian crooner is heading to Norfolk on Tuesday, July 28 for his An Evening With Michael Buble Tour, which includes outdoor concerts at stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

He made the announcement on Tuesday morning on Twitter and the open-air gigs will see Michael play his back catalogue of hits, including It's A Beautiful Day, Haven't Met You Yet and Everything.

Tickets to his tour go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 6 and are available on Ticketmasterand from AXS.

At the Blickling Hall gig it will be all standing, with general admission tickets priced at £70 and golden circle entry nearest the stage costs £175, with fees added at checkout.

AEG promoters, behind the UK tour, also state that no seats and chairs are permitted into the event, but you will be able to bring a blanket to sit on.

Michael returns to the UK in July and August for very special outdoor shows in some of the most stunning venues across the country. Tickets on sale 9am Friday. https://t.co/AKwB8IzHqV pic.twitter.com/xeDBFBTgyn — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) December 3, 2019

No food and drink can be brought into the venue, with the exception of sealed water bottles and baby food, and large bags bigger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm will not be allowed.

There will be a range of food and drink outlets on site, with hampers available for select shows to buy in advance from AXS, and there will be free drinking water.

For those needing disability access, tickets will be sold via AXS online and over the phone on 0203 481 5504 and at the event there will be a ground level viewing area, which is less crowded, a viewing platform for wheelchair users and transportation.

Michael Buble has won four Grammys for Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Call Me Irresponsible (2008), Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden (2010), Crazy Love (2011) and To Be Loved (2014).

His other dates next summer include Warwick Castle, Hatfield House in Hertfordshire and First Central County Ground in Hove.