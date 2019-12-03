Search

Superstar Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

PUBLISHED: 07:36 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 03 December 2019

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Archant

Superstar singer Michael Bublé has today announced he is coming to Blickling Hall for a summer gig.

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall for a gig on July 28 2020 Picture John Millar/National TrustMichael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall for a gig on July 28 2020 Picture John Millar/National Trust

The Canadian crooner will perform at the National Trust property near Aylsham on July 28 as part of a 2020 UK tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 6) via Smooth Radio.

His An Evening with Michael Bublé summer tour will start on Friday, July 24 at Bath Royal Crescent, and will then visit locations in Hatfield, Norfolk, Derby, Warwick, Durham, Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff and Hove.

It is be the first time that he will perform open-air concerts at these historic venues.

The full dates are:

JULY 2020

Friday 24: Bath Royal Crescent

Sunday 26: Hatfield House

Tuesday 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate

Wednesday 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby

Friday 31: Warwick Castle

AUGUST 2020

Saturday 1: Emirates Riverside Durham

Sunday 2: Leeds Harewood House

Tuesday 4: Exeter Powderham Castle

Wednesday 5: Cardiff Castle

Friday 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

