Superstar Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig
PUBLISHED: 07:36 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 03 December 2019
Superstar singer Michael Bublé has today announced he is coming to Blickling Hall for a summer gig.
The Canadian crooner will perform at the National Trust property near Aylsham on July 28 as part of a 2020 UK tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 6) via Smooth Radio.
His An Evening with Michael Bublé summer tour will start on Friday, July 24 at Bath Royal Crescent, and will then visit locations in Hatfield, Norfolk, Derby, Warwick, Durham, Leeds, Exeter, Cardiff and Hove.
It is be the first time that he will perform open-air concerts at these historic venues.
The full dates are:
JULY 2020
Friday 24: Bath Royal Crescent
Sunday 26: Hatfield House
Tuesday 28: Norfolk Blickling Estate
Wednesday 29: The Pattonair County Ground Derby
Friday 31: Warwick Castle
AUGUST 2020
Saturday 1: Emirates Riverside Durham
Sunday 2: Leeds Harewood House
Tuesday 4: Exeter Powderham Castle
Wednesday 5: Cardiff Castle
Friday 7: The 1st Central County Ground Hove