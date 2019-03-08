Fun family event returning to Norwich on May Day

The family May Day Fair at Heigham Park. Maypole dancers. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2013

Every year since 1986, a number of churches in Norwich have organised a May Day fair for families to enjoy, all while raising money for a good cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family May Day Fair at Heigham Park. Donkey rides for Annie Syme, 7, and Joe Newstead, 10, led by Hayley Bulgin of Parkers Donkey Rides. Picture: Denise Bradley The family May Day Fair at Heigham Park. Donkey rides for Annie Syme, 7, and Joe Newstead, 10, led by Hayley Bulgin of Parkers Donkey Rides. Picture: Denise Bradley

On Monday, May 6, the fair at Heigham Park will see local churches come together to raise money for the May Day Fund, which is shared between local charities.

In addition to the usual fete stalls and games there will be a small fairground and donkey rides and dance performances.

The family May Day Fair at Heigham Park. Darcie Fitzpatrick-Warnes, 6, left; her sister Elsa, 3, right, and friend Bella Bygrave, 7; ride the teacups. Picture: Denise Bradley The family May Day Fair at Heigham Park. Darcie Fitzpatrick-Warnes, 6, left; her sister Elsa, 3, right, and friend Bella Bygrave, 7; ride the teacups. Picture: Denise Bradley

You may also want to watch:

Several food outlets include a BBQ, crepe stall, curry stall, ice cream and the popular tea marquee.

The family May Day Fair at Heigham Park. Maypole dancers. Picture: Denise Bradley The family May Day Fair at Heigham Park. Maypole dancers. Picture: Denise Bradley

The fair has grown to include a number of churches in the city, including St Peter's Methodist Church in Jessop Road, St Thomas Anglican Church in Earlham Road and St Anne's Church in Colman Road. This year, they have been joined by Chapel Field Road Methodist Church.

Previous events have seen thousands of people join the celebrations to welcome the coming of spring.

The fair will be open from 11am until 4pm. Admission is free with a range of ticket prices for rides and stalls.