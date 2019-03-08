Fun family event returning to Norwich on May Day
PUBLISHED: 12:42 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 01 May 2019
Every year since 1986, a number of churches in Norwich have organised a May Day fair for families to enjoy, all while raising money for a good cause.
On Monday, May 6, the fair at Heigham Park will see local churches come together to raise money for the May Day Fund, which is shared between local charities.
In addition to the usual fete stalls and games there will be a small fairground and donkey rides and dance performances.
Several food outlets include a BBQ, crepe stall, curry stall, ice cream and the popular tea marquee.
The fair has grown to include a number of churches in the city, including St Peter's Methodist Church in Jessop Road, St Thomas Anglican Church in Earlham Road and St Anne's Church in Colman Road. This year, they have been joined by Chapel Field Road Methodist Church.
Previous events have seen thousands of people join the celebrations to welcome the coming of spring.
The fair will be open from 11am until 4pm. Admission is free with a range of ticket prices for rides and stalls.