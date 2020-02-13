Video

The 1975’s Matty Healy is spending lockdown in Norfolk

The 1975 lead singer and guitarist Matty Healy is spending lockdown in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Isabel Infantes PA Archive/PA Images

Frontman of pop-rock band The 1975 Matty Healy is spending lockdown away from the spotlight in rural Norfolk, where he is using the time to make music.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performing live on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Ben Birchall Matty Healy of The 1975 performing live on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Ben Birchall

Matty, who is also the son of Loose Women star Denise Welch, revealed in a Sunday Times interview he is currently isolating in Norfolk at a cottage with its own studio.

He is there with his girlfriend, who is heavily rumoured to be singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, and drummer and songwriting partner George Daniel.

In the interview, which discussed fighting his drug addictions, lockdown and upcoming album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, he said he was making music and hoping the other band members would join them over the summer.

Matty lives in west London but ended up in East Anglia as lockdown was introduced while he was holidaying in Suffolk with his girlfriend and they have since moved to a temporary Norfolk home, with Matty’s Instagram posts showing him surrounded by open fields.