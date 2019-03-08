Video

Eight-year-old interviews Matilda's Miss Honey who reveals show secrets

Joshua Perry, 8, interviewed Carly Thoms who plays Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Neil Perry Archant

With Matilda the Musical in full swing at Norwich Theatre Royal, eight-year-old Joshua spoke to one of its stars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joshua Perry, 8, interviewed Carly Thoms who plays Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Neil Perry Joshua Perry, 8, interviewed Carly Thoms who plays Miss Honey in Matilda the Musical at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Neil Perry

Despite being on his summer holidays, Joshua went back to the classroom to meet Carly Thoms who plays much-loved teacher Miss Honey.

The award-winning musical is inspired by the Roald Dahl classic and is in Norwich until August 17 as part of the UK and Ireland tour.

Matilda The Musical is an uplifting tale about a gifted and brave girl who loves books but is born to parents who don't understand her.

They send her away to a school run by the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, but she is befriended by caring teacher Miss Honey and her fight back begins.

In the interview, Miss Honey revealed her favourite book as a child was Matilda, her favourite part of the show is the swings that go out into the audience and the last time she was naughty.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Theatre Royal's Matilda The Musical offering £5 tickets

Carly said: "Today it is very hot and I've eaten quite a lot of ice cream."

Carly Thoms as Miss Honey and Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull Matilda The Musical. Photo: Manuel Harlan Carly Thoms as Miss Honey and Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull Matilda The Musical. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Joshua also asked her which member of the cast and crew she would put in the chokey and she said Miss Trunchbull "the character not the actor" and admitted she often gets scared of the evil headmistress, played by Elliot Harper.

Carly also spoke about working with all the young actors which includes four different Matildas who share the role.

Carly added: "I play Miss Honey, the kind teacher, and I like the fact I get to act with all the children on the stage which is really fun.

"It is really exciting they all have very different characters and they bring little differences to the roles."

READ MORE: Meet the former Norwich academy footballer playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

Commissioned in 2010 by the RSC, it was written by renowned playwright Dennis Kelly, with lyrics and music by comedian and musician Tim Minchin, featuring memorable tunes include Revolting Children, When I Grow Up and Naughty.

Matilda The Musical tickets cost £10 to £58.50 and are available in person at the box office, by phone on 01603 630000 or online at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk