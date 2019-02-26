Everything you need to know about Matilda at Norwich Theatre Royal

Matilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel Harlan Manuel Harlan

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s hit musical Matilda is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal this summer for a five-week run. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Who wrote the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book?

Australian comedian Tim Minchin wrote the lyrics and music for Matilda and Dennis Kelly is the playwright who adapted the book for stage.

When is Matilda coming to Norwich?

The show will run from Tuesday, July 16 to Saturday, August 17. There will be matinée and evening performances on most of the dates.

Are there still tickets left?

Yes, there are still plenty of tickets available to see Matilda in Norwich. You can book online here or call the Theatre Royal box office on 01603 630 000.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets cost between £10 for price band E, towards the back of the auditorium, and £58.50 for price band A, which has the best views of the stage.

How long is the show?

The approximate running time of the show, including an interval, is given as two hours and 35 minutes.

Who is in the main cast?

The notorious Miss Trunchbull will be played by Elliot Harper, Miss Honey by Carly Thoms, Mrs Wormwood by Rebecca Thornhill and Mr Wormwood by Sebastien Torkia.

Matilda will be played by a rotation of four child actors.

Is there an age restriction for the audience?

The show is suitable for ages six and up. The theatre will not be permitting children under three years old to the auditorium.

Where will the tour be heading after Norwich?

Norwich is the last stop on the 2019 tour.