Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Everything you need to know about Matilda at Norwich Theatre Royal

26 February, 2019 - 11:43
Matilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Matilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Manuel Harlan

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s hit musical Matilda is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal this summer for a five-week run. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Matilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel HarlanMatilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Who wrote the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book?

Australian comedian Tim Minchin wrote the lyrics and music for Matilda and Dennis Kelly is the playwright who adapted the book for stage.

When is Matilda coming to Norwich?

The show will run from Tuesday, July 16 to Saturday, August 17. There will be matinée and evening performances on most of the dates.

Matilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel HarlanMatilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Are there still tickets left?

Yes, there are still plenty of tickets available to see Matilda in Norwich. You can book online here or call the Theatre Royal box office on 01603 630 000.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets cost between £10 for price band E, towards the back of the auditorium, and £58.50 for price band A, which has the best views of the stage.

Matilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel HarlanMatilda The Musical is headed to Norwich Theatre Royal. Photo: Manuel Harlan

How long is the show?

The approximate running time of the show, including an interval, is given as two hours and 35 minutes.

Who is in the main cast?

The notorious Miss Trunchbull will be played by Elliot Harper, Miss Honey by Carly Thoms, Mrs Wormwood by Rebecca Thornhill and Mr Wormwood by Sebastien Torkia.

Matilda will be played by a rotation of four child actors.

Is there an age restriction for the audience?

The show is suitable for ages six and up. The theatre will not be permitting children under three years old to the auditorium.

Where will the tour be heading after Norwich?

Norwich is the last stop on the 2019 tour.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Lambert’s new nemesis Wootten is loving life at Norwich City

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten was in the thick of the melee as the Canaries fumed at a bad tackle on Max Aarons by Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

This is why your TV signal keeps breaking up

TV reception problems irritate viewers in East Norfolk Picture: John Hocknell

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists