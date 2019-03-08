Search

Advanced search

Children to star in musical Matilda at Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 17:50 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 15 July 2019

Sophie Woolhouse who plays Matilda in Matilda the Musical at the Norwich Theatre Royal, pictured at Norwich Castle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sophie Woolhouse who plays Matilda in Matilda the Musical at the Norwich Theatre Royal, pictured at Norwich Castle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Youngsters will be at the heart of a beloved children's production arriving at the Theatre Royal on Tuesday.

Inspired by one of Roald Dahl's most beloved books, Matilda The Musical will be in town for a five-week run until August 17.

Sophie Woolhouse is one of four children playing the part of Matilda, a gifted and brave girl who loves books but is born to parents who don't understand her.

The nine-year-old said: "I like being around all my friends and enjoying every moment and travelling, because we get to see lots of different places instead of staying in one theatre."

Commissioned in 2010 by the RSC, it was written by renowned playwright Dennis Kelly, with lyrics and music by comedian and musician Tim Minchin, featuring memorable tunes include Revolting Children and When I Grow Up.

The show has won over 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical.

Advance Matilda The Musical tickets cost £10 to £58.50 and are available in person at the box office, by phone on 01603 630000 or online at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk.

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists