Children to star in musical Matilda at Theatre Royal

Sophie Woolhouse who plays Matilda in Matilda the Musical at the Norwich Theatre Royal, pictured at Norwich Castle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Youngsters will be at the heart of a beloved children's production arriving at the Theatre Royal on Tuesday.

Inspired by one of Roald Dahl's most beloved books, Matilda The Musical will be in town for a five-week run until August 17.

Sophie Woolhouse is one of four children playing the part of Matilda, a gifted and brave girl who loves books but is born to parents who don't understand her.

The nine-year-old said: "I like being around all my friends and enjoying every moment and travelling, because we get to see lots of different places instead of staying in one theatre."

Commissioned in 2010 by the RSC, it was written by renowned playwright Dennis Kelly, with lyrics and music by comedian and musician Tim Minchin, featuring memorable tunes include Revolting Children and When I Grow Up.

The show has won over 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical.

Advance Matilda The Musical tickets cost £10 to £58.50 and are available in person at the box office, by phone on 01603 630000 or online at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk.