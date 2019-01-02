Search

Local youngsters interview Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

02 January, 2019 - 15:39
Great Yarmouth sisters Daisy and Pippa Self interview Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Credit: Sonia Self

Archant

Two sisters from Great Yarmouth had a practically perfect time interviewing Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda and even got the stars to perform Baby Shark.

Pepper, aged six, and Daisy Self, nine, interviewed the stars of Mary Poppins Returns at the Corinthia Hotel in London and they also got to attend the premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

Pepper is signed to an agency and has done TV commercials for Very, Co-op, Philips and Littlewoods and was told that Pretty52, which is run by LADbible, were looking for two children to interview Emily and Lin-Manuel.

Pepper and her sister Daisy had to send a video of them interviewing each other and the next day were told they had been selected.

Mum Sonia Self said: “We were given three tickets to the Royal Albert Hall and they were mesmerized by the event and were both excited to watch the film.

“They went to the premiere on the Wednesday and interviewed them at the hotel on the Friday and they thought Emily and Lin-Manuel were both lovely.

“They asked Emily when she would next be seeing George Clooney and that they were asking for me.”

The pair got Emily to say ‘arse’ by testing her on cockney rhyming slang and what bottle and glass means.

The sisters also pulled a number of items out of a Mary Poppins bag including a giant plastic chicken, box of Yorkshire Tea and a cup and saucer.

Mary Poppins premiere Credit: Sonia SelfMary Poppins premiere Credit: Sonia Self

Emily revealed Joel Dawson, who plays Michael’s youngster son Georgie, was the naughtiest on set and would make ‘fart noises under his elbow’.

They also got the stars to perform viral sensation Baby Shark which Pepper had to demonstrate as they got it wrong.

Mrs Self added: “I am really proud of them and they both did really well.

“They weren’t star-struck at all and were more bothered they could go ice-skating in London.”

Mary Poppins returns follows a grown-up Michael Banks, his children and sister Jane save their family home with the help of Mary Poppins and lamplighter Bert, played by Lin-Manuel.

