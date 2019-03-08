80s heartthrob Martin Kemp to host ladies night at Yarmouth Racecourse

Get ready to relive the 80s as Spandau Ballet Star Martin Kemp is hosting a ladies night at Yarmouth Racecourse.

Martin will be heading to the Norfolk coast on Wednesday, July 17 and will host a DJ set after a day of racing.

He first found fame as the bassist in Spandau Ballet and the group went on to have 10 top 10 hits including Gold, True and Only When You Leave with bandmates Tony Hadley, Steve Norman, John Keeble and his brother Gary Kemp.

At the event, Martin will be performing his Back to the 80s DJ set, with all the biggest hits from the decade, and there will also be a best dressed 'hats and heels' competition with £1,000 in cash prizes for the top three.

Glenn Tubby, course director at Yarmouth Racecourse, said: "I remember Spandau Ballet very well from the 80s when I was at school so it's exciting to have Martin booked for Ladies Nights to play some of the best tracks from that iconic era.

Ladies Night at the Great Yarmouth Races. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ladies Night at the Great Yarmouth Races. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Ladies Night is growing in popularity each year and Martin is now our third celebrity DJ following on from Sara Cox and Melanie C."

Since the band split in 1990, Martin's fame has continued to grow and he has also had a successful acting career and played villain Steve Owen in EastEnders from 1998 to 2002.

He also hit the headlines with memorable appearances on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, where he finished in third place, Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and as a judge on BBC talent show Let It Shine.

Martin is also coming to Epic Studios in Norwich on Saturday, July 27 and in 1992 he stayed at Sprowston Manor Hotel whilst filming the six-part TV series Growing Rich which was set in a fictional East Anglia village.

Ladies Night starts at 3.30pm followed by seven races and Martin Kemp performs at 8.40pm - you can purchase tickets at greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk or call 01493 842527.