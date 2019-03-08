Search

Advanced search

80s heartthrob Martin Kemp to host ladies night at Yarmouth Racecourse

PUBLISHED: 15:26 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 04 July 2019

Martin Kemp Credit: Supplied by TMS Media

Martin Kemp Credit: Supplied by TMS Media

Archant

Get ready to relive the 80s as Spandau Ballet Star Martin Kemp is hosting a ladies night at Yarmouth Racecourse.

Martin Kemp Credit: Supplied by TMS MediaMartin Kemp Credit: Supplied by TMS Media

Martin will be heading to the Norfolk coast on Wednesday, July 17 and will host a DJ set after a day of racing.

He first found fame as the bassist in Spandau Ballet and the group went on to have 10 top 10 hits including Gold, True and Only When You Leave with bandmates Tony Hadley, Steve Norman, John Keeble and his brother Gary Kemp.

At the event, Martin will be performing his Back to the 80s DJ set, with all the biggest hits from the decade, and there will also be a best dressed 'hats and heels' competition with £1,000 in cash prizes for the top three.

Glenn Tubby, course director at Yarmouth Racecourse, said: "I remember Spandau Ballet very well from the 80s when I was at school so it's exciting to have Martin booked for Ladies Nights to play some of the best tracks from that iconic era.

Ladies Night at the Great Yarmouth Races. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLadies Night at the Great Yarmouth Races. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Ladies Night is growing in popularity each year and Martin is now our third celebrity DJ following on from Sara Cox and Melanie C."

READ MORE: 'Showbusiness is in my blood' - Peter Jay celebrates 40 years at the Yarmouth Hippodrome

Since the band split in 1990, Martin's fame has continued to grow and he has also had a successful acting career and played villain Steve Owen in EastEnders from 1998 to 2002.

He also hit the headlines with memorable appearances on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012, where he finished in third place, Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and as a judge on BBC talent show Let It Shine.

Martin is also coming to Epic Studios in Norwich on Saturday, July 27 and in 1992 he stayed at Sprowston Manor Hotel whilst filming the six-part TV series Growing Rich which was set in a fictional East Anglia village.

Ladies Night starts at 3.30pm followed by seven races and Martin Kemp performs at 8.40pm - you can purchase tickets at greatyarmouth-racecourse.co.uk or call 01493 842527.

Most Read

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Tax manager jailed for stealing £247,000 from clients

Tim Bash from Lovewell Blake pictured in 2005. Photo: Archant

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

‘It’s certainly a bit of a turnaround’ - Norwich pub that faced closure scoops national award

The Brickmakers won Best Entertainment Pub in the Ei Group awards. Pictured is (second left to right) Charley South, Pamela South and Emma Rose. Photo: Ei Group/Mark Eaton

Two Norfolk parks in the running to be named best in UK

The Avenues and Guannock Gate, The Walks, Kings Lynn. Photo: Jackie Hope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists