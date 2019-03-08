Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4

A hopeless romantic from Norwich who took part in the latest series of Married At First Sight was dumped by her new husband after just three months.

Office manager Verity, who now lives in London, took part in the reality show which pairs up strangers to meet at the alter for the first time and get married.

The social experiment uses science and a panel of experts to match couples based on compatibility and more than 7,000 singletons applied.

Verity, 28, married Jack, 25, and decided to take part after being single for two years and having “a bit of a nightmare with dating”.

The episode aired in March and in the following instalments saw the relationship blossom as they headed on a luxury honeymoon in Tenerife.

In the final episode of series four on Wednesday night, the couple were sent to visit Cynthia Green at Islington Town Hall who was the registrar that conducted the ceremony.

Things seemed to be going well as the pair spoke positively about their future and said they wanted to stay together.

Jack said: “I want to stay married. The experts did get it right in terms of our personalities 100 per cent.

“I want to be with her in five years, I do, I’m going to give this 110 per cent still.”

Verity added: “I’d really like to say it’s forever, I really hope it is but you can’t predict that with any relationship.”

However, viewers hopes of a happy ending were dashed when the camera cut to three months later.

Jack was seen cooking a meal for two in his kitchen but as he served up his former housemate walked in.

He said: “The last time I saw Verity, was two weeks ago where I decided that we leave it there and go our separate ways.

“It was hard, making that decision, seeing someone get hurt.

“She is such an amazing girl, but I didn’t have a connection, that missing jigsaw puzzle and unfortunately we didn’t have that.”

Verity was then filmed at the pub with her friends discussing his decision to split.

She said: “We were only together three months which I think is a drop in the ocean of trying to make it work and it’s not the outcome I wanted.

“I definitely don’t regret doing it.”

Viewers were quick to send their messages to support to Verity.

Lady Lisa Turnbull tweeted: “I’m heartbroken for Verity as she’s the most down to earth women and Jack will never get anyone as good as her, his loss.”

Ms Personality tweeted: “Jack you silly, silly boy!

“Verity, this show was the platform you needed, you are adorable and I know your Mr Right is just around the corner.”

Jonathan and Steph, who also got married in the series, also announced they had split.