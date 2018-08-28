Festive songs to fill the Marina Theatre as Panto cast prepares to turn on town lights

Whether it be a film, a special screening or a live show, there’s something for everyone at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

So if you are struggling for gift ideas this Christmas, then why not give your family and loved ones a Marina voucher so they can treat themselves to a night of entertainment.

With a busy week in store at the venue, step into Christmas on Friday, November 30 at 7.30pm, as That’ll Be The Day bring their brand new festive show to Lowestoft. Filled to the brim with all your favourite Christmas classics from the 50s, 60s and 70s, the UK’s most popular rock ‘n’ roll show will certainly leave you feeling merry.

On Saturday, Lowestoft’s favourite Panto performer, Terry Gleed, will be turning on the Christmas lights in the town centre at 5pm on December 1. Terry, who will be playing Mr Smee in Peter Pan, will be joined by his co-stars Anthony Sahota (Peter Pan), Ian Parkin (Dame Able Mabel), Sophie Holt (Wendy Darling) and Naomi Slater (Tiger Lily).

Festivities will begin at 3pm, with the Elf on the Shelf competition and live stage entertainiment with a number of performances – so get yourself down to Lowestoft’s town centre to join in with the festive fun at the popular Christmas lights switch-on event.

Returning to the Marina stage, the Sensational 60’s Experience will hit the theatre in Lowestoft on Sunday, December 2 at 7.30pm.

Six legendary names will take to the stage including Chris Farlowe and Herman’s Hermits. Step back in time to when pop music was at its very best and enjoy classic hits such as Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake and many more.

