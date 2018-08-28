Neil Diamond hits and special screenings at popular theatre

Hello Again � The Story of Neil Diamond is performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, February 8. Picture: RONNY VAN CASTEREN Archant

Top class music, special screenings and films will be showcased at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in the the week ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A busy week of entertainment starts on Friday, February 8 as Hello Again – The Story of Neil Diamond is performed.

The show will take you on a musical journey of Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career. The magic will be enhanced with evocative imagery, video and narration.

Featuring all the hits – including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Hello Again and many more – this is a show not to be missed.

A screening of Young Picasso will be shown next Monday, February 11 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The Exhibition on Screen will visit Malaga, Barcelona and Paris and explore their influence on Picasso, focusing on specific artworks from these early years.

Looking carefully at two key early periods - the so-called Blue Period and Rose Period - the screening takes the audience all the way to 1907 and the creation of a critical painting in the history of art - Les Demoiselles d’Avignon. It was a painting that shocked the art world but changed it irrevocably.

Films on the big screen will be showcased next Tuesday, February 12, Wednesday and Thursday with showings of Colette (15) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm each day. After marrying a successful Parisian writer known commonly as “Willy” (Dominic West), Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) is transplanted from her childhood home in rural France to the intellectual and artistic splendour of Paris.

Soon after, Willy convinces Colette to ghost-write for him. She pens a semi-autobiographical novel about a witty and brazen country girl named Claudine, sparking a bestseller and a cultural sensation.

After its success, Colette and Willy become the talk of Paris and their adventures inspire additional Claudine novels.

Tickets are available from the theatre’s box office on 01502 533200 or visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk