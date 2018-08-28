Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Neil Diamond hits and special screenings at popular theatre

PUBLISHED: 08:56 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 07 February 2019

Hello Again � The Story of Neil Diamond is performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, February 8. Picture: RONNY VAN CASTEREN

Hello Again � The Story of Neil Diamond is performed at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, February 8. Picture: RONNY VAN CASTEREN

Archant

Top class music, special screenings and films will be showcased at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in the the week ahead.

A busy week of entertainment starts on Friday, February 8 as Hello Again – The Story of Neil Diamond is performed.

The show will take you on a musical journey of Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career. The magic will be enhanced with evocative imagery, video and narration.

Featuring all the hits – including Sweet Caroline, Cracklin’ Rosie, Hello Again and many more – this is a show not to be missed.

A screening of Young Picasso will be shown next Monday, February 11 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The Exhibition on Screen will visit Malaga, Barcelona and Paris and explore their influence on Picasso, focusing on specific artworks from these early years.

Looking carefully at two key early periods - the so-called Blue Period and Rose Period - the screening takes the audience all the way to 1907 and the creation of a critical painting in the history of art - Les Demoiselles d’Avignon. It was a painting that shocked the art world but changed it irrevocably.

Films on the big screen will be showcased next Tuesday, February 12, Wednesday and Thursday with showings of Colette (15) at 2.30pm and 7.30pm each day. After marrying a successful Parisian writer known commonly as “Willy” (Dominic West), Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) is transplanted from her childhood home in rural France to the intellectual and artistic splendour of Paris.

Soon after, Willy convinces Colette to ghost-write for him. She pens a semi-autobiographical novel about a witty and brazen country girl named Claudine, sparking a bestseller and a cultural sensation.

After its success, Colette and Willy become the talk of Paris and their adventures inspire additional Claudine novels.

Tickets are available from the theatre’s box office on 01502 533200 or visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk and Waveney battered by strong winds – with more on the way

A tree was brought down on Costessey Lane in Ringland on the edge of Norwich by strong winds overnight. Picture: Supplied

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Opening date revealed for new look Norfolk leisure centre

The new design of the improved Long Stratton Leisure Centre. Picture: South Norfolk Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists