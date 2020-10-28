Auditorium set to reopen at popular theatre after coronavirus closure

After almost eight months of closure, a popular theatre will reopen its auditorium next week.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft will open its doors again to the public next Friday, November 6 after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut on March 17.

The theatre will present a programme of films and screenings during November and December, beginning with Uncle Vanya on November 6 at 2pm and 7pm.

The five star screening, which was filmed at Harold Pinter Theatre in London during the lockdown, stars Aimee Lou Wood, Toby Jones and Richard Armitage.

Other on screen events to look forward to include films Summerland, A Personal History of David Copperfield, 23 Walks and screenings NT Live War Horse, LM5: The Little Mix tour film and Katherine Jenkins: A Christmas Spectacular.

People are being urged to pre-book their seats to avoid missing out.

Due to social distancing the theatre’s auditorium capacity has shrunk from 776 to 149.

Emma Butler Smith, Marina Theatre’s chief executive, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to our film and screening season.

“To know that people want to come back makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“So much time and effort has gone into making sure that we are able to welcome our patrons back into a safe but friendly environment.”

The theatre’s Marina Café reopened to the public on October 21 to a warm reception.

Mrs Butler Smith added: “It was very emotional to see our customers back in the building.

“We have a core group of loyal supporters who have come back to visit us, and it has been so lovely to see them”.

Staff at the Marina Theatre have been working hard to ensure that all government guidelines are adhered to with social distancing measures in place, hand sanitising points placed around the building and face coverings used by both customers and patrons at all times apart from when eating or drinking.

Earlier this week the Marina Theatre were awarded a £4,776 grant from the Theatres Trust’s ‘Theatre Reopening Fund’ to help with costs associated with meeting new Covid-safe requirements.

To book tickets visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk