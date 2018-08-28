Marina Theatre celebrates ‘most successful pantomime ever’

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft celebrates a record-breaking pantomime, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan. Pictures: Alex Harvey-Brown Savannah Photographic

Records have tumbled once more as a theatre celebrates a successful panto season.

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft announced this week that they are celebrating their third year of record-breaking pantomime success.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan ran from December 13 until January 1 and featured Eastenders’ Sid Owen, BBC’s Let It Shine’s Anthony Sahota, Ian Parkin and comic Terry Gleed.

A spokesman said: “The theatre has enjoyed record-breaking box office sales for the 2018 pantomime and credits the success to the hard work of the pantomime production company and theatre staff, along with the enthusiastic engagement from the community.”

Equally delighted, Marina Theatre chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “It’s fantastic to have such a wonderful, professional production from Paul Holman Associates every year, and it makes working during pantomime fun and a real privilege.

“Everyone from the box office and café staff to the technical team, marketing and front of house have worked extremely hard to make this year as successful as it has been.

“The town have really made this year special too, it’s lovely to have so much engagement from the community and see so many new faces in the theatre.”

Paul Holman Associates will be bringing more pantomime magic to the Marina Theatre with Snow White in 2019 – and Lowestoft favourite, Terry Gleed, will be returning for the fifth year running for the 2019 panto.

Mr Gleed, from near Windsor, has appeared in more than 25 pantos across the country. In his time away from pantomime, he entertains aboard P&O cruise ships and has done so for more than 25 years.

The Marina is already seeing more record-breaking numbers for Snow White.

Box office supervisor, Mandy Mussett, said “The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan has been brilliant.

“This has been our most successful pantomime ever, and we are pleased to say that we’re already seeing tickets selling even faster for Snow White than last year.”

Tickets for the theatre’s 2019 pantomime, Snow White, are on sale now.

They are available from the box office on 01502 533200 or online via www.marinatheatre.co.uk

