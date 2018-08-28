The music of Genesis and Jimi Hendrix to be recreated at town theatre

And the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft is set to stage two special shows next month.

The music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts linked to them – Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics – will be showcased as Genesis Connected is performed at the venue on February 2, at 7.30pm.

Three legends in music – Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream – will also be honoured as an explosive new production hits the Marina.

Voodoo Room, a tribute to Hendrix, Clapton and Cream, will be performed at the theatre on February 16 at 7.30pm.

Featuring some of the best psych-rock songs of the generation, this show is “packed with an incredible high energy” as it is performed “by some of the UK’s finest musicians.”

