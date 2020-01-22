Search

Sing-along Mamma Mia is coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:57 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 January 2020

A sing-along screening of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is coming to Norfolk Credit: Out Now/Universal Pictures.

Out Now/Universal Pictures

A sing-along screening of hit sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is taking place later this year and it will make you dance, jive and have the time of your life.

The film will be shown at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 18 and is bound to get you in the mood for summer as you are transported to Greek island Kalokairi.

The sequel, released in 2018, is set ten years after the first film and follows Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried) who is preparing for the reopening of her mother Donna's hotel.

Since the last film, Donna, played by Meryl Streep, has died and as Sophie explores more about her mother's past, there are flashbacks to her mum's wild days after graduating from Oxford University and travelling the world.

Young Donna is played by Lily James and it also shows how she met boyfriends Sam, Harry and Bill, who Sophie invited to her wedding in the first film as she wasn't sure who her father was.

READ MORE: The Mamma Mia Spectacular is launching in Norfolk

At the event, there will be lyrics on screen and the musical comedy features Abba hits such as Thank You For the Music, I Kissed the Teacher and Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Abba, consisting of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, was formed in Stockholm in 1972 and after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974, went on to have worldwide chart success.

The two films are based on the hit Mamma Mia! musical by playwright Catherine Johnson, which has been running in London's West End in 1999.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5 and you can purchase them at stgeorgestheatre.com, by phone on 01493 331484 or in person at the box office.

