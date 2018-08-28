Malcolm Arnold Trust supports special performance

Soloist Isabella Pincombe. Picture: Waveney Sinfonia Archant

A Trust has supported a young soloist and popular orchestra as a special concert will be staged next month.

Waveney Sinfonia has been awarded a grant by The Malcolm Arnold Trust towards a performance of Arnold’s Oboe Concerto by soloist Isabella Pincombe.

Isabella, a former Woodbridge School student, is in the second year of a music scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music.

Katherine Arnold, chairman of the Trust and Malcolm Arnold’s daughter, said: “We are delighted to hear of this performance and welcome being able to support the orchestra.”

The concert, which is being conducted by Adrian Brown, will be held at Trinity Methodist Church in Lowestoft on Saturday, January 19 at 7.30pm.

The programme also includes Mendelssohn’s overture Ruy Blas and Dvorak’s symphony no 8. Tickets are available from F W Knights and Take Note Music in Lowestoft, Allens Music Centre in Great Yarmouth and Saxons Alternative Therapy Centre in Beccles or on the door.

More information can be found at www.waveneysinfonia.org.uk