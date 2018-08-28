Search

Advanced search

Magnum review: It’s quality that matters and we get that by the bucketful

PUBLISHED: 09:37 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:46 29 November 2018

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Adam Aiken

The fact that such a good crowd turns out on a grotty midweek evening is testament to Magnum’s enduring popularity.

That popularity is fully deserved, as this is a band working hard to remain relevant rather than simply falling back on past glories.

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam AikenMagnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Indeed, more than a third of the set is made up of songs from their two most recent albums (although it’s a shame they can’t find room for anything off 2014’s Escape From the Shadow Garden).

It’s the title tracks of those two albums that provide the early highlights, with a fabulously heavy Sacred Blood Divine Lies immediately followed by Lost on the Road to Eternity, which sees keyboardist Rick Benton coming to the fore.

It’s pushing it a bit to say that Magnum is just Bob Catley and Tony Clarkin, but there’s always been something of a revolving door when it comes to the rhythm section (although bassist Al Barrow has been in the line-up for some time). Benton – who looks like a mad professor working his magic on the keys – and drummer Lee Morris aren’t just making up the numbers, though, and they are more than worthy replacements for Mark Stanway and Harry James.

The set has a nice balance between ancient and modern, with the newer songs fitting in well alongside the obligatory How Far Jerusalem and Les Morts Dansant.

Catley remains full of beans, even if he does occasionally resemble your dad trying to pretend he can dance, and both he and Clarkin appear as fresh and energetic as ever.

There are terrific renditions of All England’s Eyes and Vigilante as the show crescendos towards its conclusion, and Sacred Hour brings a progressive-rock masterclass to an end.

A slightly longer set would have been nice, but ultimately it’s quality not quantity that matters – and we get that by the bucketful.

• For more Norwich music follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Muck heap fire by airfield put out by emergency services

Land near Eye Airfield, where a fire was put out. Picture: Maurice Hammond.

Magnum review: It’s quality that matters and we get that by the bucketful

Magnum played to a packed out Waterfront, Norwich. Photo: Adam Aiken

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast