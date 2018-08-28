Experience a magical day of Disney by coach

Nathan Collins and his family enjoy a spectacular day at Disney on Ice with the help of Galloway Coach Travel.

Nathan Collins and his family enjoy a spectacular day at Disney on Ice with the help of Galloway Coach Travel.



The annual event of Disney on Ice has been a favourite of our family for the last few years for both young and old alike, and this year we had the pleasure of being guests of Galloway Coach Travel.

Normally as ‘Dad’, I would be designated driver for the trip down to London and would have done the usual pre planning; what route should we take, have we left enough time to get there, where shall we park, what is the best tube route etc. There was none of that this time though, as we were welcomed onboard the coach at Ipswich Railway Station by our very helpful and cheery driver and host Richie, who had our tickets waiting and directed us to our allocated coach seats.

We settled in, put our bags away, got comfy and then came the “I’m hungry”, “I’m thirsty”, and “Can I have my magazine?” We were, of course, well prepared for this and the children were quite happy sitting on the coach with a few snacks to eat, and magazines and an iPad to keep them entertained.

A couple of stops in Colchester en route and a stop at Thurrock services to grab a quick and well needed coffee and before we knew it we had arrived at the O2 with plenty of time to spare. Our host gave us clear instructions of where and when the pick up would be and that we could safely leave anything we didn’t need to take into the venue with him on the coach. We organised bags, made sure we knew where the coach was parked and made our way to the O2.

We grabbed some lunch from one of the many restaurants at the venue with plenty of time to spare to pick up a programme and make our way into the arena part of the building. Once through we tried our best to rush the children past the overly priced merchandise (£22 for a light up sword!) to our excellent seats in the lower tier with super views of the ice.

All four of us were excited and the show didn’t disappoint. It had everything you would expect from Disney – eye catching costumes, sing-a-long tunes and so many loveable characters.

Tinkerbell opened the performance along with Mickey and Minnie and it was a wonderful journey through scenes of many Disney favourites including Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and, making their debut, the characters from Moana. The show was also a celebration of a wonderful 90 years of Mickey Mouse.

The show was mainly princess themed this year, which pleased our five year old girl who sung and danced throughout, particularly in the second half which featured an extended Frozen section with the ever popular Elsa and Anna and the crowd favourite Olaf.

The show is well known for its incredible dance routines along with clever stunts thrown in – from Aladdin throwing himself off a tall building holding on to just a rope, to skaters dressed as massive knives and forks performing ‘Be Our Guest’ from Beauty and the Beast, as well as a large cast dressed in stunningly colourful costumes bringing ‘Under the Sea’ from the Little Mermaid to life. Once again the show was amazing and had us all hooked, dancing and singing along.

The day was made much easier and stress free using Galloway, and having them sort all the travel and ticket arrangements is most definitely the way forward. We enjoyed being able to relax on the coach and us adults even got to read a book! All in all it was a fantastic family day and we are already looking at the new Galloway family brochure to plan our next trip!

