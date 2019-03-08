Search

All you need to know as the Magic of Thailand Festival returns to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:01 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 27 June 2019

Magic of Thailand Festival Credit: Nigel Johnson

From ladyboy shows to live cooking demonstrations, here is all you need to know as the Magic of Thailand Festival returns to the city.

The festival is back by popular demand on Saturday July, 13 to Sunday, July 14 from 10am to 7pm and it will once again take place in Eaton Park.

The event takes place at 10 locations around the UK, including Manchester, Nottingham and Leicester, and was created by Daniel Biggs and his partner Jackie Winitkun who is from Thailand.

They launched the event in the city last year "to bring a little corner of Thailand to Norwich" and they also works with local Thai food outlets.

Daniel Biggs, from Bournemouth, said: "Thailand is one of those unique countries and cultures that you can put on a festival for and be comfortable that it will be successful.

"Thai food is gaining popularity and there are lots of people that travelled there when they were young or want to go there and it is a special place.

"We had a really successful event in Norwich last year and it is good to come to a part of England that is often ignored.

"We love the city and the atmosphere and welcome was the best we have ever had."

What can I expect at the Magic of Thailand Festival?

Immerse yourself in the Thai culture with traditional food and spectacular performances on the main stage which will start with a blessing ceremony from traditional Thai monks.

The I'm British Get Me Out Of Here! eating competition is back for 2019 which will feature "scary foods like they get on Bushtucker Trials" and a family-friendly ladybody show will take place at 1.30pm and 4pm with lip syncing and dancing.

There will be food stalls serving authentic Thai cuisine, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, including pad Thai, curries and Som Tam salads.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations, Thai carving and produce, children's rides, a Thai traditional costume parade, beer garden traditional music and dancing and Thai massage.

Is there parking at the event?

There is limited free parking at The Clare School in South Park Avenue, but attendees are advised to travel by foot or on public transport with the 25 First Bus stopping outside Eaton Park.

The entrance to the event is opposite the children's play area.

How much is entry and how can I purchase tickets?

Tickets are available in advance online for £4 at eventbrite.co.uk or £5 on the gate and children under 15 are free.

