Mabel postpones Norwich show due to illness

Mabel has postpones her Norwich show at the UEA LCR Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office Supplied by UEA Box Office

Chart-topping singer Mabel has postponed her Norwich show after suffering with illness on her UK tour.

Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mabel, whose top ten hits include Mad Love and Don't Call Me Up, was set to perform at the UEA LCR on Saturday night, but has been forced to cancel the show.

The singer, who performed at Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground last summer, was coming to Norwich for her sixth show on her ten-date 'The High Expectations Tour.'

On Saturday morning, she posted on Twitter her thanks to fans after helping her through her Friday night gig in Nottingham, as she has been "struggling with health issues over the last few days".

It is with a heavy heart that I have to postpone my next 2 shows in Norwich and Southampton due to health reasons. We will make every effort to reschedule these dates for as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and sorry to let you down. Love Mabel x — Mabel (@Mabel) February 8, 2020

A few hours later, she posted on Twitter that she would not be able to come to Norwich and apologised to her fans for the disappointment.

Mabel wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to postpone my next two shows in Norwich and Southampton due to health reasons.

"We will make every effort to reschedule these dates for as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and sorry to let you down."

A spokesman for the UEA Box Office has confirmed that all tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be confirmed, or those wanting refunds can call them from Monday at 10am on 01603 593272.

There has been disappointment among music fans in the city over the last few months as Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi also cancelled his Norwich show and James Arthur postponed his until June both due to illness.